Harry Wilson sends message following Fulham’s victory over Stoke City

Fulham winger Harry Wilson has taken to Twitter to send a message after he helped his side to beat Stoke City 3-0 at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Wilson was on the score sheet five minutes into the contest after being set up by Aleksandar Mitrovic and was very happy to mark his return from suspension with a goal.

The Wales international then assisted the Serbian striker in the 72nd minute as the Cottagers rubber stamped a 3-0 win in front of a sanctified home crowd.

Wilson’s early strike marked his second since joining the club from Liverpool this summer and he was quick to take to social media to express his delight at the victory:

Team🤝🤍 great to be back out there today and get another 3 points🙌🏼⚽️ @FulhamFC pic.twitter.com/HAjzZKDt73 — harry wilson (@harrywilson_) August 28, 2021

The former Cardiff City and Derby County’s player’s impact on this Fulham side won’t have surprised many, as this is a player who has already proved that he is more than good enough to play at both Sky Bet Championship level and in the Premier League.

His aim now will be to help his new side achieve their dream of getting promotion back to the top flight at the first attempt after suffering relegation last season.

Marco Silva has had an ideal start to his tenure in charge with the West London side and he will undoubtedly be delighted with the way that his players have brought into his methods and style of play.

They deservedly sit at the top of the league standings at the time of writing and they will now be looking to open up a lead over their rivals over the next few months as they look to put real distance between themselves and the chasing pack.

The Whites face Blackpool next in the league away from home, which is then followed by a trip to Birmingham City before returning to Craven Cottage to take on Reading.