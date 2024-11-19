This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

In recent weeks, Derby County's biggest struggle has been goals. In fact, throughout the entirety of the campaign, they have found it difficult to find the back of the net from open play.

Their ability to be a constant threat at set-pieces has served them well in the first 15 games of the season, with the Rams scoring 12 of their 19 goals from corners and free kicks, but supporters will be hoping for strikes to come more regularly from regular play.

Paul Warne has built his side to be a danger from corners, and it has been difficult to contend with for many Championship teams in 2024/25, but if goals start to dry up from these positions, then they could be in a little bit of trouble.

Derby's supporters will be looking towards the January transfer window as an opportunity to bring in a consistent goalscorer, similar to ones that they have watched in the past at Pride Park.

Harry Wilson named as former player who would improve team

The Rams are lacking in wide positions at the moment, with Corey Blackett-Taylor not being presented the opportunity to impress, while Kayden Jackson and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing perhaps flatter to deceive.

It's been a little bit infuriating at times for the Pride Park crowd, as those players out on the wings have not provided the service to Jerry Yates that he needs to find the back of the net more often.

Football League World's Derby Fan Pundit, Shaun Woodward, was asked which former player he would bring back to improve his team's current squad, and why he would fit into the side so well.

He told FLW: "There are so many decent players out there to choose from for my time being a Derby fan, I would probably want to look back to the Jim Smith era. That was probably one of our best times or my best time as a Derby fan.

"We had the likes of Stefano Eranio, Aljosa Asanovic, those kind of classy midfield/attacking midfielders, they would fit into our team brilliantly because we just lack genuine class in those front areas.

"That might be the way because of the way Paul Warne plays, but those players just thrived and always guaranteed goals and assists. So, I would be looking at someone like an Eranio or an Asanovic.

"But I think in more recent times, I mean, when you look at us under Lampard, when we had Harry Wilson and Mason Mount and I think they both got about 30 goals between them. Again, it's something we really lack in that midfield and wide areas, so if I had to choose one, I would probably go with Harry Wilson."

Shaun continued: "I think he scored 17/18 goals for Derby in that season under Lampard, he was a real threat, an absolute wonderful left foot. He could score goals out of nothing; he could score free kicks, he was a great passer of the ball, crosser of the ball, a very intelligent player for someone so young at the time.

"I think if you put him into our team now, he's guaranteeing you goals, and I think that's something we lack in those wider areas in the front three.

"So, I would love to see Harry Wilson. I mean I'd love to see Mason Mount as well. But for me, I think maybe out of all of those players, Harry Wilson for sure."

Harry Wilson Derby County Stats (TransferMarkt) Appearances 49 Starts 46 Goals 18 Assists 6

Wilson could score from anywhere

While his all-round game was excellent, it was his ability to find the goal from practically anywhere in the opposition's half that saw him win fans over so quickly.

Wilson's free-kick talent goes without saying, but he could also strike the ball on the run near-perfectly. His two goals against Swansea City in December 2018 were true portrayals of the flair that he had, firing in from distance for both.

Derby lack a player who can score in a similar way from distance, and not often does a player in this current side take the risk of firing from outside the box.

The Rams' xG is currently the second-lowest in the Championship, and bringing in a player that has the same traits as Wilson would only serve them well. But, that does not seem to fit in with Warne's style, as he does prefer wingers who will run at defenders and try to put a cross in.

Nevertheless, the talent that Wilson possesses can not be understated, and Derby have not seen a player in their ranks like him since he departed at the end of his loan in May 2019.