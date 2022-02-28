Harry Wilson makes Fulham transfer admission regarding Liverpool player

Fulham star Harry Wilson believes Liverpool youngster Neco Williams made the right choice in swapping Anfield for Craven Cottage for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

The 20-year-old, who has amassed 17 caps for the Wales national team already in his career, made a transfer deadline day switch to the Championship table-toppers last month after being linked with Fulham’s promotion rivals AFC Bournemouth as well.

Denis Odoi’s departure from the Cottagers, plus an injury to Dutch international Kenny Tete, forced open a vacancy for Williams to fill at right-back straight away and he’s started in all five matches since arriving at the club.

Williams notched assists in the matches against Hull City and Huddersfield Town and is proving to be an attacking threat down the flank and he’s re-united with an ex-Liverpool man in Wilson on the right hand side of the pitch.

Having departed the Reds himself in the summer, albeit on a permanent deal as opposed to Williams leaving temporarily, Wilson thinks that Williams made the right choice to gamble on himself at another club having featured just once in the Premier League this season under Jurgen Klopp.

“I think he’s getting the games I think he needs,” Wilson said, per The Athletic.

“Obviously he was at Liverpool learning from the best in Trent (Alexander-Arnold), but I think at his age and where he is in his career, coming out and playing games on loan was what he needed.

“He has settled in well, he’s got himself a couple of assists already and I know when I’ve got the ball, he’s always around me or he is inside me, and I thought we linked up well (against Cardiff).”

The Verdict

Williams is unfortunate in the sense that he has one of the best full-backs in world football to compete with in Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Even when the England international has been occasionally rested though, Williams didn’t get his chance, with either James Milner or Joe Gomez filling in.

It will have helped Williams linking up with someone he knows from both Liverpool and Wales as well, with the partnership with Wilson flourishing very well right now.

He has strong competition for a place with Kenny Tete though but if he performs well between now and the end of the season then a permanent move to Craven Cottage may very well be on the horizon, much like Wilson made a few months ago.