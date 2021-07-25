Harry Wilson makes admission after completing Fulham transfer

New Fulham signing Harry Wilson has admitted that he is delighted to have to joined the club from Liverpool this summer, during a recent interview that he gave to the club’s official website.

The 24-year-old Welshman arrived at Craven Cottage for a reported fee of £12 million and will be looking to make another lasting impact at Sky Bet Championship level after spending the last couple of seasons out on loan from Anfield.

A winger by trade who can also play in the number 10 position, Wilson has signed a contract with the Whites until the summer of 2026 and will be looking to make a good impression under the guidance of Marco Silva.

Speaking recently after completing the move to West London, Wilson had this to say:

“Delighted. I think from my first chat with the gaffer on the phone a couple of weeks ago, I loved what he was saying.

“He’d watched me and studied me as a player, so that played a massive role in me coming here and I think the ambition of the club to get back into the Premier League is something that we can all get behind.

“So yeah, I’ve come here to have a good season and I want to get the club back into the Premier League.”

Fulham quiz: Have any of these 25 players ever scored against the Cottagers?

1 of 25 Andre Gray? Yes No

Wilson spent last season on loan at Cardiff City and racked up an impressive seven goals and 11 assists for the Bluebirds across all competitions.

The Wales international leaves Liverpool after making just two first team appearances.

The Verdict

The signing of Wilson will certainly make a lot of people sit up and take notice in the Championship, because the reported fee that was paid by the Whites is eye opening to say the least.

It’s a big investment for Fulham to make at this level and it shows just how strong they can be in the current transfer window when so many other sides are affected by the pandemic.

A lot of pressure will be put on his shoulders to perform as a result of this and I think it will be intriguing to see how he gets on in Silva’s system.

I think this could be the signing of the summer in the second tier if Wilson can repeat the type of form that he showed at both Derby County and Cardiff in the past.