The academy of West Bromwich Albion has experienced significant success in player development in recent years, and the Baggies production line doesn't seem to have stopped there.

While the likes of Morgan Rogers, Dara O'Shea and Chris Wood are all enjoying terrific seasons in the top flight, they are just some of the familiar footballing names who began their journey in professional football as teenage talents at the West Midlands club.

Of the current crop, Tom Fellows looks to be the next player destined for Premier League stardom, as the 21-year-old has statistically been the standout young player in England's second tier so far.

EFL Championship 2024/25 - Top combined G/A for players 21 and under (as per Transfermarkt) Player Club Age Apps Goals Assists Total 1 Tom Fellows West Brom 21 26 2 10 12 2 Tom Cannon Stoke 21 19 8 1 9 3 Wilfried Gnonto Leeds 21 25 4 5 9 4 Eliezer Mayenda Sunderland 19 18 3 5 8 5 Ben Doak Middlesbrough 19 21 2 6 8

Whether he continues to occupy Albion's right-wing for years to come or leaves for a substantial fee, Fellows' rise to prominence from the academy represents substantial value to the club, the dream scenario for any EFL side in need of an economic boost.

But with plenty of talent still lurking in the West Midlands academy, who could next sure up a starting berth at the Hawthorns, saving the club further millions?

Harry Whitwell

In August, then-18-year-old attacking midfielder, Harry Whitwell, penned an extension with the Baggies which would see him contracted to the club until 2026.

The club's belief in their Oxfordshire-born playmaker was immediately vindicated, with an impressive five goals in three U21 appearances across the month of September, including a brace against Chelsea.

Having already tasted first-team action last campaign, playing and assisting against Aldershot in last season's FA Cup, Whitwell has made the substitutes' bench on three occasions in this season's Championship.

He's clearly a player with a bright future and should he continue on his current trajectory, he could end up saving or earning the Baggies' millions.

Cole Deeming

Although only turning 18 this January, box-to-box midfielder Cole Deeming has looked incredibly comfortable in the middle of West Brom's U21 configuration this season.

As well as possessing leadership qualities, the boy from Sutton Coldford has been described by the club as a "confident, left-footed midfielder who excels from dead-ball scenarios."

The claim of being a set-piece specialist is not unfounded, as he showed in this season's FA Youth Cup that he can find the back of the net from range.

With West Brom into the Round of 16 of the FA Youth Cup, Cole Deeming will certainly be one of the names to watch as the tournament progresses.

At just 17 years and six months, Deeming made his first team debut in August, sharing the pitch with Whitwell in an EFL Cup loss to Fleetwood in August.

Having signed a professional deal in June, and becoming the club's third-youngest central midfielder this century, the confidence that the Baggies staff have in their young talent cannot be understated.