Harry Toffolo to Nottingham Forest: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Huddersfield Town could be set for a test of their resolve to keep Harry Toffolo this summer.

The Terriers narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League last season, losing the play-off final to Nottingham Forest.

Now the Reds are seeking a move for the 26-year old as they look to strengthen their squad for a first top flight campaign since 1999.

Here is what we know so far from this potential transfer deal…

What do we know so far?

Forest have already made three additions to their squad ahead of the new season, with the likes of Taiwo Awoniyi, Dean Henderson and Guliane Biacone all signing to the club.

Steve Cooper is now reportedly looking to add Toffolo to his team’s ranks.

With just one year remaining on the left back’s contract, Huddersfield may have to consider a sale in order to cash in on the defender’s value, otherwise they risk losing him as a free agent in 12 months’ time.

It has been reported that a £2.5 million transfer fee could be enough to secure the services of Toffolo this summer.

Is it likely to happen?

Given the low potential fee involved, this deal could very much happen.

It would come as a big blow to the Terriers, with Toffolo being an important part of the squad last season.

The defender played 42 games, scoring six and assisting seven goals as the team finished 3rd in the table.

But given the allure of playing in the Premier League, it would come as no surprise if this deal got over the line.