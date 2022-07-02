Harry Toffolo to Nottingham Forest: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest are currently preparing a bid for Huddersfield Town wing-back Harry Toffolo, according to Thursday’s report from The Athletic.

The Reds are currently working on a number of transfer deals in their quest to remain afloat at the top level following their promotion back to the top flight in May.

They have very recently received a huge boost with Brennan Johnson, who was previously the subject of interest from several top-tier sides, putting pen to paper on a new deal yesterday to keep him at the City Ground for the long term.

And they have already pounced in the transfer market to bring in Taiwo Awoniyi from Union Berlin, a valuable addition with their forward area lacking in depth following the departure of Keinan Davis.

Arguably, they need at least one more addition in this area to provide them with a sufficient number of options up top, but they will just be glad to get their first major addition over the line. They will be hoping that sets the tone for the remainder of the summer.

It has now emerged they are currently looking to deal Huddersfield another blow and take one of their prized assets in Toffolo – and ahead of this move – we address some vital questions.

Is it a good potential move?

Their left wing-back area is one they desperately need to address because Richie Laryea may be needed on the right at this stage with Neco Williams yet to arrive and Steve Cooper is unlikely to heavily utilise Nicholas Ioannou next term and beyond.

Toffolo has just one year left on his contract after an extension on his deal was triggered by officials at the John Smith’s Stadium this summer, preventing the Reds from picking him up on a free transfer.

However, he doesn’t have left to run on his existing terms and with a top-tier side now confirmed to be interested in him, it will be fascinating to see if he puts pen to paper on fresh terms in West Yorkshire.

If he doesn’t, the Terriers will be reluctant to lose him on a free transfer so they could cash in on one of their prized assets in the coming months for a cut-price deal, something that would be ideal for the East Midlands outfit considering the fact they need to address other areas.

Already accustomed to a wing-back system, he should be able to fit into Cooper’s first-team plans seamlessly and at 26, he has the potential to be an excellent long-term addition at the City Ground if he joins.

Would he start?

At this stage, he would certainly be a starter considering the lack of options they have in this department, with Max Lowe returning to Sheffield United on the expiration of his loan deal in May.

Cooper is still interested in bringing the ex-Derby County man back to the East Midlands side, but he only made a limited impact during his loan spell last season because of two injury setbacks.

The Huddersfield man, on the other hand, recorded 48 competitive appearances during the 2021/22 season and may be seen as a more reliable option by Forest’s manager, even if Lowe returns.

Toffolo may not have any top-tier experience under his belt – but he seems ready to take the step up to the next level and with this – it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if he was the Reds’ starter in that position next term regardless of further arrivals.

What does he offer?

Registering six goals and eight assists in 45 second-tier appearances last term, the 26-year-old has contributed heavily going forward and could be a real attacking asset to have on the left-hand side.

This will be particularly important following the departure of Djed Spence, who looks set to join Tottenham Hotspur.

Toffolo’s attacking contributions could help to take pressure off Spence’s replacement on the right to produce the goods, so his arrival can only be a positive if he can cope defensively.

He also has a wealth of EFL experience under his belt and has been a consistent figure for the Terriers during his time at the John Smith’s Stadium, so this could be an excellent acquisition for Forest.