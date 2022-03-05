Harry Toffolo sends six-word message to Huddersfield Town supporters after 3-0 win v Peterborough United

Huddersfield Town are showing no signs of letting up in their pursuit of a return to the Premier League after casting Peterborough United aside to a 3-0 scoreline on Friday evening.

Danel Sinani’s long-range beauty was built on by a Tom Lees brace to see the Terriers gain a march on those around them ahead of the weekend’s fixtures.

Harry Toffolo has been a key performer from the left flank for the Terriers this season, chipping in with one goal and seven assists, and the 26-year-old took to Instagram to celebrate the comfortable win on their home patch.

He wrote: “What a night under the lights.”

Toffolo was brought to the club by Danny Cowley in 2019/20, having previously played for him at Lincoln City, so there could have been some concerns around his future when Cowley departed at the end of that campaign, as something of a surprise to many.

However, Toffolo has gone to a new level under Carlos Corberan and looks every bit a promotion pushing full back, crucial to the well oiled machine at Huddersfield that appears to be consolidating a spot in the top six.

The Verdict

The Terriers are now unbeaten in their last 18 games, Corberan is firmly amongst the likes of Wayne Rooney, Marco Silva, Chris Wilder and Steve Cooper for the Manager of the Season Award after an incredible turnaround at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Huddersfield were involved in a relegation battle in each of their first two seasons since relegation from the Premier League, similar was expected this campaign, their last with parachute payments, but Corberan has inspired a fresh group of players to overwhelmingly exceed expectations.

With Lewis O’Brien pulling the strings in central midfield and Toffolo and Sorba Thomas out wide, they could be hard to stop in the final few months of the campaign.