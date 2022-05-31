Harry Toffolo sends message to Huddersfield Town supporters after season’s conclusion

Huddersfield Town were left frustrated by a couple of refereeing decisions after their 1-0 Championship semi final defeat to Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

The Terriers can reflect on a very successful campaign though, where they were fancied by many to be battling it out towards the bottom end of the table.

Carlos Corberan has helped a lot of players hit new heights in their performance levels and Harry Toffolo is certainly one of them.

The 26-year-old chipped in 14 goal contributions from left wing back and has been one of the best players in his position in the league.

Toffolo took to Instagram to reflect on the play-off final and a positive campaign on the whole.

He wrote: “Yesterday was painful after such an amazing season.

“I signed for this club in a relegation battle 2 seasons ago, to see how far this club has come in that time has been incredible.

“I hope you feel like you have your football club back and gutted we couldn’t get over the last hurdle.

“The terrier spirit is alive thanks to the staff, players and fans being one.

“We go again Terriers.”

Lewis O’Brien appears likely to leave the club this summer, but if the Terriers can retain the threats of Sorba Thomas and Toffolo in wide areas, and also reinvest some of the fee that O’Brien could leave for, they will be in a strong position to go again.

The Verdict

There were a number of players who did not deserve to be on the losing side in this one, and Toffolo is someone who evidently leaves everything out on the pitch whenever he crosses the white line.

The 26-year-old only has one year remaining on his deal at the John Smith’s Stadium and the hierarchy at the club need to do everything they can to persuade him to commit his future to the club.

With the growth of three at the back formations there is going to be a market for a player of Toffolo’s ability and at this stage of his career he will certainly have one eye on playing in the Premier League.

It will be interesting to see how the Terriers conduct themselves after such an impressive season.