Harry Toffolo sends four-word message to Huddersfield Town supporters during pre-season

Harry Toffolo was one of the best left wing backs in the Championship last season, and was a crucial player as Huddersfield Town finished third, and made the play-off final, under Carlos Corberan.

The Terriers were left frustrated by a couple of refereeing decisions in their 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest at Wembley Stadium, but it was an outstanding campaign from the club, on and off the pitch, that has built a strong platform heading into 2022/23.

Will Boyle has been added to the backline, on a free after his deal expired at Cheltenham Town, and as it stands key players like Toffolo, Lewis O’Brien and Sorba Thomas remain at the club.

Toffolo took to Instagram to send a message to Huddersfield supporters during pre-season.

He wrote: “2022/23 season.

“Let’s go.”

Toffolo has been linked with a move away from the John Smith’s Stadium and to the Premier League this summer, however his professionalism would suggest that the 26-year-old would likely begin the season with the Terriers and perform to the best of his ability, even if negotiations with a Premier League club were still bubbling away in the background.

The Verdict

The wing backs are very important in transition for the Terriers, looking to spring out from their well-organised defensive shape as they did last season.

Toffolo has made the step up to the Championship with ease, since arriving shortly after Danny Cowley was appointed as Terriers manager from Lincoln City in 2019/20.

The 26-year-old was pipped to the second tier team of the season last term by Antonee Robinson, but with the American promoted with Fulham, it is hard to argue against Toffolo being the best left wing back in the division.

With only one year remaining on his deal at Huddersfield, it could make financial sense for the club to cash in, but time will tell where his future lies.