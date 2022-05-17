Harry Toffolo sends five-word message to Huddersfield Town supporters after play-off victory

Huddersfield Town defender Harry Toffolo has taken to Instagram to send a message to the club’s supporters following his side’s victory over Luton Town last night.

The Terriers booked their place in the play-off final by securing a 2-1 win over the Hatters on aggregate and are now set to face either Nottingham Forest or Sheffield United at Wembley Stadium later this month.

With the game seemingly edging towards extra-time, Jordan Rhodes stepped up to the mark for his side.

The forward fired past Luton goalkeeper Matt Ingram from Sorba Thomas’ free-kick to give Huddersfield the lead in this fixture.

Luton were unable to deliver a response to this setback as Huddersfield managed to see out the rest of the game at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The club’s fans launched a pitch invasion at full-time as they expressed their delight at seeing their side progress in the play-offs.

Having previously secured promotion to the Premier League in this competition in 2017, the Terriers will now be determined to replicate this feat under the guidance of head coach Carlos Corberan.

Following his side’s triumph, Toffolo decided to share a message with Huddersfield’s fans on Instagram.

The defender posted: “See you all at Wembley.”

The Verdict

Huddersfield’s fans will be determined to see their side seal a return to the top-flight after witnessing the club eliminate Luton from the play-offs last night.

Whereas the Terriers will unquestionably need to be at their very best to defeat either Forest or Sheffield United in the final, they will be brimming with confidence following yesterday’s triumph.

Toffolo could play a key role for Huddersfield at Wembley as he has delivered a host of impressive performances this season.

As well as providing 14 direct goal contributions from his wing-back role, the defender has managed to record an average WhoScored match rating of 6.82 in the second-tier.

By producing another eye-catching display on May 29th, Toffolo may be able to help Huddersfield secure promotion to the Premier League.