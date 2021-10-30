Harry Toffolo makes big prediction about Huddersfield Town teammate

Huddersfield have been in impressive form so far this season and find themselves in eighth place, level on points with sixth place Luton Town.

Part of the reason behind Huddersfield’s good form this season has been Carlos Corberan and his philosophy of playing it out from the back. The Terriers don’t boast a vast amount of riches to bring in players to play that system, so the Yorkshire have needed to be smart.

Bringing in goalkeeper Lee Nicholls was a step in that direction, but the signing of Levi Colwill from Chelsea has transformed their defence.

Huddersfield were error strewn last season in playing this way but the 18 year-old has changed that, and that’s something that defender Harry Toffolo has recognised.

He told The Examiner Live: “He’s done absolutely fantastic. You wouldn’t think he was the age he is. He’s someone who is going to go on to massive things within the game, but he’s not only got the ability: his personality is incredible for an 18 year old.

“He’s someone that even other players in the dressing room could look up to, even at his age. He’s got that quiet leadership role about him as well within it where he’s confident but also extremely humble.”

In Levi Colwill’s appearances this season, Huddersfield have kept six clean sheets and conceded just ten times in that time proving to be as solid as he is at playing out from the back.

It led to high praise for Colwill from manager Carlos Corberan last week, when he said: “I think he’s going to be one of the most important centre-backs for this country in the future.”

The Verdict

This was an impressive signing for Huddersfield and someone who was perfect for Carlos Corberan’s style of play.

The Terriers conceded so many goals last season from errors playing out from the back and that was a big factor in their dip in form, but the introduction of Colwill has improved and now they have a great balance with the likes of Pearson, Lees/Sarr and Colwill in a back three system.

With Colwill just being 18, it goes to show that giving these players opportunities is essential and Chelsea will no doubt benefit from this loan spell as much as Huddersfield.