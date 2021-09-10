Harry Toffolo explains the impact of international break on Huddersfield Town squad

Harry Toffolo explained that the international break came at a good time for Huddersfield Town despite going into it off the back of three straight league wins.

The 26-year-old seemed in fine spirits ahead of the Terriers’ trip to Stoke City this morning, with quotes published on the club’s Twitter account.

He said: “The international break has been a huge benefit in terms of the squad.

“We’ve got some players back who were off and we’re just going from strength to strength. The competition between places is great for us as players, you really need that.”

Sorba Thomas has stolen the headlines, and rightly so, amidst the Terriers impressive form however Toffolo is certainly one of the most consistent performers in the side who are brimming with confidence after their 4-0 win over Reading last time out.

The former Lincoln City man has already popped up with one assist this term, supplying the pass for Levi Colwill’s last gasp winner at Sheffield United.

Huddersfield have assembled a competent squad for Championship level this summer, addressing their defensive issues by bringing in three central defenders, Matty Pearson, Tom Lees and Colwill, who have all applied themselves excellently so far however they do not boast the depth of the clubs they are currently brushing shoulders with in the top six.

Therefore, it is extremely positive news that they have players to come back in after the international break.

The Verdict

Competition for places is so important at a club and it will help Carlos Corberan get the best out of his current squad. Harry Toffolo can feel secure about his spot in the side as a key player, but he knows that should his level dip for any period then Josh Ruffels is waiting in the wings for an opportunity.

Town’s three consecutive wins did come against 23rd, 21st and 16th place in the table respectively, Michael O’Neill’s Stoke City will provide a very different test. The Potters will have earmarked a plan to deal with Sorba Thomas and bounce back from their 3-0 loss to Fulham in their last league outing.

