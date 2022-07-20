Harry Toffolo delivers message to Huddersfield Town supporters after Nottingham Forest transfer is sealed

Harry Toffolo has been linked with a move away from Huddersfield for most of the summer transfer window and he has now confirmed a deal to join Nottingham Forest, as confirmed by the club’s official website.

The 26-year-old has been wanted by a wealth of clubs over the last few seasons and the side to finally snatch him away from the Terriers is Forest, with Steve Cooper and the lure of the Premier League proving to be too much for the player.

Now, with the defender sealing his switch away from the John Smith’s Stadium, he has now taken to Twitter to deliver a message to the club’s supporters to thank them for his time with the second tier side.

25 quiz questions about Huddersfield Town managers from over the years that will really test your knowledge

1 of 25 In what year was Herbert Chapman born? 1878 1888

He’s made close to 100 league appearances for Huddersfield during his time there – 92 in total – and has been solid for them throughout his campaigns with the club. He’s seen them go from struggling near the bottom of the Championship table to bursting into the play-off spots and very nearly sealing a promotion back to the Premier League.

It wasn’t quite to be for Toffolo in terms of promotion but he will now get the chance to test himself in the top flight anyway with Forest. It marks the first time that the player will have a go at top flight football and he will no doubt be raring to go.

Before leaving the side though, he has now taken to Twitter to deliver a message to Huddersfield fans ahead of his switch to the new team.

He claimed that his time with Huddersfield has been ‘a pleasure’ and that he wants to ‘thank fans from the bottom of his heart.’ Huddersfield may be sad to see him exit the club but they will no doubt wish him well now with Forest.

The Verdict

Harry Toffolo has been a solid servant for Huddersfield over the last three seasons but he was always destined to get a chance in the Premier League and that opportunity has now come for him.

Forest provides the player with a really great chance to get some top flight football under his belt and prove what he can be capable of in the top division. As they are a newly-promoted outfit, there is every chance he would get more gametime there than at other Premier League clubs.

Huddersfield though will be disappointed to lose such a key player. They will certainly feel a gap in their team where Toffolo used to play but the only good news for Terriers’ fans is that they can now use the funds from his move to strengthen their squad elsewhere.

If they can utilise the money well, then losing Toffolo to Forest might not be as big a blow for Huddersfield.