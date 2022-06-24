Harry Souttar’s situation at Stoke City becomes clearer

Harry Souttar had a tough season last year as a result of injury.

When on international duty with Australia in November, the defender suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage and as a result spent the rest of the season on the sidelines.

His initial target for a return had been pre-season although Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill has provided an update on the player’s fitness and admitted that he might not be ready for the start of the season.

Discussing his progress, the boss told Stoke-on-Trent Live: “We had to step Harry’s rehab back a little bit so he’s not at that point where he’s close to joining in training at this minute in time.

“Harry is working extremely hard. You can tell he’s desperate to get back out on the grass because he’s spent so long working in the gym and everything doing all that type of rehab work which can get monotonous. We’re hopeful we can see him back on the grass in the next week or two.

“He’s proven in the time we’ve had him in the team how important a player he is for us, he’s well regarded not only in our league but people obviously look at him and see a centre-half at a good age who has got massive potential. Now obviously he has the chance to go to the World Cup.

“But equally we’re not in a situation where we have to rush him back. Harry is on a long-term contract as well and we want to get the most out of him. He’s a big part of what we’re trying to do here.”

The Verdict:

You have to feel for the 23-year-old who has suffered a really bad injury at an early stage in his career and missed out on a lot of football as a result.

Furthermore, for his rehab to have had to take a step back will be disappointing given how hard he has worked.

That being said, O’Neill has made it clear that he sees a long term future for the player at the club and given he is on a contract until 2025, as he says, there is no need to rush him back and risk a further injury.

It’s clear the youngster is eager to get out there again and with the World Cup at the end of the year which he has a chance to play in, it will only serve as motivation to come back at full fitness.

It is disappointing for the club that he’s unlikely to be ready for the start of the new season now and means the club will have to look at other options. However, making sure the recovery is done properly will benefit all parties in the long run.