Harry Souttar has been tipped to make the switch back to Sheffield United this summer.

FLW’s Sheffield United fan pundit Jimmy recently predicted that he will be signed in the upcoming transfer market, provided the Blades gain promotion to the Premier League.

Chris Wilder’s side are firmly in the mix for a top two spot in the Championship this year, but face competition from both Leeds United and Burnley.

The Yorkshire outfit are aiming to go straight back up at the first attempt, having been relegated in 20th place last season.

Here we use estimated figures from Capology to look at Souttar’s currently salary at Leicester City…

Harry Souttar’s weekly wages

Souttar is currently estimated to be earning £40,000 per week at Leicester, having joined the club from Stoke City in the 2023 January transfer window.

The centre-back struggled for game time at the King Power Stadium prior to his loan move to the Blades last summer, which was cut short by injury.

The Australian made just three appearances in the Championship last year as the team won the title on their way to promotion under Enzo Maresca.

Summer appointment Steve Cooper opted to sanction his loan move, indicating a lack of interest in the player as well.

But it remains to be seen whether Ruud van Nistelrooy would use him as part of his first team plans, or what any future manager may think amid uncertainty over the Dutchman’s future at the club.

Souttar earns above the average weekly salary in the Leicester squad, just about, which amounts to £39,469 per week.

Jamie Vardy is the highest earner on £140,000-a-week, with Harry Winks (£90,000), Ricardo Pereira (£80,000), Boubakary Soumaré (£80,000) and Conor Coady (£75,000) rounding out the top five.

Leicester’s other defensive options like Wout Faes and Jannik Vestergaard are earning £50,000 and £60,000 per week, respectively.

Sheffield United’s highest earners

If Souttar is to join Sheffield Unit