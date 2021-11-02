Harry Souttar to Wolves: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Harry Souttar has been one of the standout players in the Stoke City squad this season and his impressive performances at centre-back appear to have turned heads in the Premier League.

A host of top-flight clubs are said to be keen on the 23-year-old defender with the Potters understood to be expecting bids when the transfer window opens in January.

According to the Sunday Mirror (31/10, p66), Wolves are one of the sides keen on Souttar.

With that in mind, we’ve looked at what we know so far to examine whether it is likely to happen…

What do we know so far?

Souttar is a player that appears to have been on the Molineux outfit’s radar for some time now.

They were linked with a move back in March and with the January window drawing closer, are said to be interested once again.

They’re not the only ones, however, with Aston Villa, Everton, and Tottenham also named as potential suitors.

According to reports in Spain, the Toffees are willing to spend up to £24 million to land the defender.

Souttar’s current deal with Stoke runs until 2025, so they’ll be in a strong negotiating position should a top flight club come calling in January.

The Australian international dismissed the speculation as “paper talk” last month and reiterated his commitment to the Potters.

Is it likely to happen?

Given the amount of interest in Souttar and the fact that Wolves seem to have been watching him for some time now, there’s certainly a chance we could see him move to the Premier League club.

Bruno Lage may feel he could use with some more defensive reinforcements with both Willy Boly and Romain Saiss set to leave for the African Cup of Nations in the new year.

However, given his contract situation and the interest in him, you feel it’s not going to be cheap for Wolves to get a deal done.

If they want their man, it seems as though they’re going to have to stump up some serious cash.