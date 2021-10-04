Harry Souttar to Everton: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Everton have recently been linked with a move for one of Stoke City’s key players.

According to The Sun, Toffees coach Duncan Ferguson recently watched Potters defender Harry Souttar as the club eye a potential swoop for the Australian.

Souttar has started in 10 of Stoke’s 11 Championship games this season and recently helped his side keep a clean-sheet in their victory over West Bromwich Albion.

Here, we take a look at what we know so far about the speculation surrounding the defender and ask whether a move to Goodison Park is likely to happen.

What do we know so far?

Everton reportedly sent Ferguson to watch Souttar in action earlier this season as they decided to take a closer look at the defender.

It is understood that the Toffees could potentially swoop for the 22-year-old if Yerry Mina opts to leave the club next summer.

Mina is thought to be interested in sealing a move to Serie A next year with Inter Milan and Fiorentina both believed to be keeping tabs on his situation at Everton.

The Colombia international has already made six appearances for the Toffees this season and is currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.74 in the Premier League.

Is it likely to happen?

This particular move may depend on whether Stoke achieve promotion to the Premier League in 2022.

Currently fourth in the Championship standings, the Potters may be unwilling to part ways with Souttar if they book their place in the top-flight.

However, a failure to secure a return to the Premier League could result in Stoke being open to the possibility of accepting an offer from Everton as Souttar may want to test himself at the highest level.

When you consider that the defender’s contract at the bet365 Stadium is set to run until 2025, the Toffees will need to spend a sizeable amount of money to secure a deal if they are looking into the possibility of drafting him in as a replacement for Mina.