Highlights Harry Souttar remains committed to Leicester City and has not considered leaving, despite his lack of game time.

Souttar's chances of starting regularly appear slim, with other defenders ahead of him in the pecking order.

Souttar's career is at risk of stalling if he doesn't start winning more game time, and an exit may be necessary if he wants to fulfill his potential.

Harry Souttar has revealed he hasn't considered leaving Leicester City despite his lack of game time there, speaking to the West Australian.

The central defender arrived at the King Power Stadium in January and looked set to be an important part of the Foxes' plans, making 12 Premier League appearances during the second half of the season for the Midlands outfit.

That isn't a bad total considering it hadn't been long since he recovered from a serious knee injury - and going into this season - he could have been an important player.

Shining at this level with Stoke City before, he would have been hoping to secure plenty of game time during the 2023/24 campaign, but the likes of Wout Faes, Jannik Vestergaard and Conor Coady seem to be ahead of him in the pecking order at this point.

This has meant he has only made one start in the Championship this term and just four competitive appearances in total, with two of these displays coming from the bench.

His career is at risk of stalling if he doesn't start winning more game time - but at this point - his chances of starting regularly appear slim.

Coady only joined in the summer and although Faes and Vestergaard could move on, both may be tempted to stay under Enzo Maresca's guidance with the pair having an excellent chance of getting a promotion on their CVs.

Championship Top 6 (As it stands 18th January) P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 27 34 65 2 Ipswich Town 27 16 58 3 Southampton 27 19 55 4 Leeds United 27 23 51 5 West Bromwich Albion 27 15 45 6 Coventry City 27 12 40

With that, they could be playing top-flight football again in just a matter of months, although their job isn't done yet with Southampton keeping up the pressure on the top two.

Souttar on his Leicester City future: "A club move has not even crossed my mind"

Few people would blame him if he was trying to secure a move away from Leicester this month.

But he remains committed to the cause at this stage, telling the West Australian during his time at the Asia Cup: "A club move has not even crossed my mind.

"As soon as I came into camp on the first it was just full concentration on what this tournament is and how we're going to succeed.

"My full concentration is on Australia and I think it would be disrespectful to the country, my teammates, the staff here if my head was anywhere else and thinking about these other things when we've got a massive tournament here.

"All I will say is that obviously it's not been great that I've not got match minutes at my club and obviously I know that that can't continue if I want to be a part of the national team."

Harry Souttar should be commended for his professionalism at Leicester City

Souttar could easily kick up a fuss.

And considering his lack of game time, you wouldn't blame him because he is too good not to be starting at this level.

However, he has probably acknowledged the fact that there are some very gifted defenders ahead of him in the pecking order at the moment.

This situation can't carry on for Souttar though - and an exit either this month or in the summer is a must if he doesn't start regularly during the second half of this season.

He can't afford to let his potential go to waste.