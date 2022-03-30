Harry Souttar reveals Stoke City comeback plans following knee injury

Stoke City defender Harry Souttar is targeting the first game of the 2022-23 season as his competitive return date from a long-term knee injury.

The 23-year-old had appeared in all but one Championship match for the Potters and was an influential figure in the back-line until being struck down during Australia’s international match with Saudi Arabia in November.

Souttar was stretchered off the pitch and diagnosed with an ACL injury, just weeks after he was linked with a potential January transfer switch to the Premier League with Tottenham, Aston Villa and Everton all watching him.

He’s the second young Potters star to suffer that fate after Tyrese Campbell was sidelined last season, and Michael O’Neill’s defence has looked slightly shakier ever since Souttar was ruled out for the campaign.

The 2022-23 season will soon be approaching though and with Stoke destined for another season in the Championship, Souttar has his eyes on July 30 – when the campaign will kick off – as a date for his comeback, which will be over eight months since the injury occurred.

“The target was always to come back – touch wood – hopefully for the first game of the season, 30 July, and I think we’re on target for that,” Souttar said on BBC Radio Stoke, via the Stoke Sentinel.

“That’s barring any niggly stuff. With the main injury you always pick up injuries along the way, because you’ve not done running for four months so your hamstrings and calves are basically dead. Things like that.

“Hopefully it all goes well and I’m back playing in pre-season and getting minutes under my belt and having a full pre-season with the team, which I didn’t get last year because I was away with the international team for the whole summer.

“That’d be nice to get that in with the boys and hopefully get fit for the first game.”

The Verdict

Souttar’s towering presence at the back for Stoke has been a big miss since the first part of the season, where he was really coming into his own as a Championship centre-back.

There’s a reason why Premier League clubs were keeping tabs and that’s because he has a unique skill-set for a defender of such height, but his short-term dreams of becoming a top flight player were dashed thanks to the injury he picked up.

Having spent last summer away at the Olympic Games with Australia, Souttar can spend this summer accelerating his recovery and getting back to match fitness for the Potters.

He could be the centre-piece of next season’s rebuild as there’s some big earners and experienced individuals coming off the books, and with a good year’s worth of performances under his belt he could do a Nathan Collins and secure a big Premier League move.