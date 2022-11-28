Harry Souttar responds to speculation surrounding his Stoke City future

Harry Souttar has dismissed speculation surrounding his future with Stoke City.

The defender received plenty of plaudits for his performance at the weekend for Australia in the team’s 1-0 win over Tunisia.

He was a key figure in the side’s victory, which has kept the nation’s World Cup hopes alive going into the final round of group games later this week.

However, the performance has also brought back suggestions that a move away from the Potters could be on the cards come January.

But the Australian has dismissed any speculation surrounding his future, claiming that he is focused entirely on performing for his country in Qatar.

“My focus has got to be the here and now,” said Souttar, via StokeonTrent Live.

“If you ask every player, they want to play at the highest level they can.

“But my focus is purely on Denmark and I think I will let other people handle that for me – I don’t need to do that, I just need to concentrate on my performances on the pitch.”

Souttar has been out of action for much of this season due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury last November.

He has made just one league appearance for the Potters, who currently sit 17th in the Championship table.

The 24-year old returned to fitness in time to still be included in the Australia squad for the World Cup, appearing in both of their group games so far in the tournament.

Up next for Australia is a clash with Denmark to decide which of the two teams joins France in going into the next stage of the competition.

The Verdict

Souttar was a standout player in the win over Tunisia at the weekend, and could be key to the team’s progression to the knockout rounds.

Alex Neil will be delighted to see one of the most important members of his squad return to action with such a confident performance in Qatar.

He will be hoping that he can maintain this level of performance when he returns to club action in December.

The club will be doing well to hold onto the Australian in January, with clubs no doubt scouting him during this World Cup with a view to a potential move at the turn of the year.