Highlights Harry Souttar, is determined to win back his place in the Leicester City side this season.

The centre back is yet to feature for the Foxes under new manager Enzo Maresca during the current campaign.

Leicester have made a good start to the season without Souttar, which will to add to the challenge he is facing to force his way back into the XI.

It seems as though Harry Souttar is not giving up on his Leicester City prospects for the season just yet.

That's after the centre back insisted he is determined to win back his place in the starting lineup under Enzo Maresca going forward.

How have things gone for Souttar at Leicester so far?

Souttar joined Leicester back in January, signing from Stoke City for a reported initial fee of £15million, with the potential to rise to £20million with add-ons.

Following that move, the Australia international made 12 appearances for the Foxes during the second half of last season, although he was unable to prevent the club from suffering relegation from the Premier League to the Championship.

From a personal perspective, Souttar has now found things even more difficult at The King Power Stadium, since the start of the new season.

Under newly appointed Leicester boss Enzo Maresca, the 24-year-old has yet to make a single competitive appearance for the Foxes during the current campaign.

Indeed, Souttar hasn't even been named on the bench for the Foxes, since their 2-1 win at home to Coventry City on the opening weekend of the season.

That had even seen him linked with a move away from Leicester in the summer transfer window, only for a rumoured loan move to Scotland, that would have seen him link up with his brother, John, at Rangers, reportedly fall through.

But despite all that, it seems Souttar is still determined to play a part for Leicester between now and the end of the season.

What has Souttar had to say about his situation at Leicester?

Souttar is currently away on international with Australia, where he made his first senior appearance of the season in a 2-2 draw with Mexico on Sunday.

The centre back both scored and committed an error which led to a goal during that game, while he has also been speaking about his role at Leicester during his time with the Socceroos.

Speaking about his aims for when he returns to the Foxes and links back up with Maresca's side, Souttar was quoted by Leicestershire Live as saying: “It’s been tough. I think there were a lot of things mentioned in the press about going on loan.

“I am a Leicester player. I’m going to do everything in my power to try to get back into the squad. Obviously it’s the manager’s decision so all I can do is work hard and try to prove to him that I can get back in the squad.”

Can Souttar force his way back into Leicester's starting lineup?

It does seem as though it is going to be a big ask for Souttar to work his way back into this Leicester side.

Under Maresca, the Foxes have started the season in impressive style, winning four of their five league games to sit third in the early Championship standings.

As a result, it is going to be hard for Maresca to justify making too many changes to the starting XI, purely to bring Souttar back into contention at The King Power Stadium.

Meanwhile, with Conor Coady also closing in on a return to fitness after injury, it looks as though there will soon be even more competition for Souttar in that battle for a spot in the centre of defence, meaning there may be no guarantee we will see Souttar regularly in a Leicester shirt going forward.