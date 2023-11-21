Highlights Harry Souttar is determined to stay and fight for his place in the Leicester City team despite a lack of game time and the team's current success.

Souttar has made just one league appearance for the Foxes this season and faces tough competition for a spot in the starting lineup.

Leicester City is currently leading the Championship table but has lost its last two games, potentially opening up opportunities for Souttar to make his way back into the team.

Harry Souttar has broken his silence regarding his Leicester City future.

The Australian figure was one of the standout talents in the Championship just 12 months ago, as he headed off to Qatar to compete in the World Cup.

The defender earned a positive reputation with his performances, helping the Socceroos reach the second round of the international tournament.

This led to him making the switch to Leicester in the January transfer window in a deal worth a reported £15 million from Stoke City.

However, as we head into 2024, the centre back is struggling to get into the Foxes’ team as they look to earn promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

What is the latest news surrounding Harry Souttar’s Leicester City future?

Souttar has opened up on his future with the Foxes amid a lack of game time in Enzo Maresca’s side.

The 25-year-old has insisted that he intends to stay at the King Power Stadium and fight for his place in the team.

“I definitely want to stay and fight for my place, for sure,” said Souttar, via Football Scotland.

“Obviously, I know it's difficult with the results we've been having.

“But I've had a good couple of conversations with the manager and he knows that whenever he needs me, I'll be 100 per cent ready.

"They're flying at the moment, top of the league, so it's hard to get in.

“But all I can do is keep my training levels up, keep my fitness levels up, and, when called upon, be ready and hopefully perform well."

Where are Leicester City in the Championship table?

Souttar has made just one league appearance for the Foxes in the league so far this season.

He started in 2-0 win over his former side in early October, lasting 84 minutes before being substituted.

Souttar’s only other appearance for Leicester this campaign came in the third round of the EFL Cup, where Liverpool eliminated the side with a 3-0 win.

Maresca’s side are currently leading the way at the top of the Championship table, although only a superior goal difference separates them from second place Ipswich Town.

The gap to the chasing pack is eight points, with Leeds United in third and Southampton another point back in fourth.

Leicester lost their last two games prior to the November international break, so will be hoping to get back to winning ways when league action returns this weekend.

The league leaders take on Watford at the King Power Stadium on 25 November.

Can Harry Souttar earn his place back in the Leicester City team?

Leicester have preferred the likes of Wout Faes and Jannik Vestegaard in the heart of their defence this season.

Souttar has really fallen down the pecking order, and it may take a number of injuries for him to make his way back into the team.

Perhaps if the side’s poor form continues then Maresca will opt for a change, but he is a very dogmatic coach and may stick with his preferred choices regardless.

It is a good attitude from Souttar to commit to staying and fighting for his future, and that willingness to better himself may be what’s needed to impress Maresca enough to get back into the starting lineup.