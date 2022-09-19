Harry Souttar in: With everyone fully fit, is this Stoke City’s strongest XI?

Stoke City have shown promise in patches at the start of this season, particularly since Alex Neil has replaced Michael O’Neill in the dugout.

The Potters have endured some very difficult periods with injuries in the last few seasons, and the issue did limit the progress that O’Neill was able to achieve on the pitch.

With that in mind, there are some injury prone players in the squad, and some who are still on the sidelines who make it into this XI.

Here, we have put together Stoke’s strongest XI with everyone fully fit, do you agree?

The quality of the squad that Stoke have assembled over the last few seasons means that some excellent players for the level miss out.

Jacob Brown and Tyrese Campbell are not involved, with Dwight Gayle and Liam Delap building an understanding in the final third in recent weeks.

Brown in particular is unfortunate not to be selected for his performances last term and the intensity that he provides at the top of the pitch.

Nick Powell and Harry Souttar come in, even though neither player has started a league game yet this season, and Jack Bonham gets the nod over Josef Bursik in goal although both keepers are not up to the required standard to compete for promotion.

Harry Clarke and Dujon Sterling make a strong case to start at right wing back, but Tariqe Fosu was an asset in the role as Brentford were promoted in 2020/21 and that experience gives him something extra.

A three at the back formation is chosen in aiming to bring the best out of Josh Tymon, a crucial player in joining in attacks from the left flank.