Harry Souttar in 4th – Ranked: Stoke City’s top 5 most valuable players right now

Stoke City have a number of talented players within their ranks, which makes their consistent struggle in the Championship that little bit stranger.

Alex Neil has taken the job at the bet365 Stadium but even he looks like he will have his work cut out faring better than some of his predecessors.

Currently, the Potters are sitting 17th in the table after 21 fixtures, having collected just 25 points in total, leaving them only two points clear of the relegation zone and already six off the pace of the play-off places.

Again, it’s surprising to see this Stoke squad struggling like it is given the personnel it possesses.

We dive into that here, looking at transfermarkt and the market values of Neil’s squad at this moment in time.

5=. Lewis Baker, Tyrese Campbell, Josh Tymon (€3m/£2.58m)

A trio of Stoke’s squad are valued at €3m: Baker, Campbell and Tymon.

In regards to Baker, he’s formerly of Chelsea and has now taken a permanent step down into the Championship after a number of loans. The 27-year-old’s value, given his past, is hardly a surprise.

In terms of Campbell and Tymon, though, they are two players with age on their side at 22 and 23 respectively. When it comes to market value, you’d expect them to rise in the years to come.

4. Harry Souttar (€4.5m/£3.9m)

Souttar is currently out at the World Cup with Australia and played in the defeat to France earlier in the week.

The 24-year-old has had his troubles with injuries at Stoke over the last 12 months, but his talent is so obvious.

Valued at €4.5m currently, it could be that he’s another to see that rocket in the years to come.

3. Jacob Brown (€5m/£4.3m)

Brown has had a good stint at Stoke, scoring 13 times and registering four assists for the Potters last season.

He’s backed that up with another two goals in 16 appearances this season, with his market value sitting at €5m.

Again, at 24-years-old, Brown is a player whose value will go in one direction.

2. Ben Wilmot (€6m/£5.16m)

Wilmot was brought to Stoke ahead of the 2021/22 season, with the 23-year-old going on to make 35 appearances. He’s backed that up with another 21 this campaign, scoring three times.

The defender is versatile in the roles he can play across a back-three or back-four, whilst he’s got age on his side.

At 23, there’s going to be more potential for that €6m market value to increase, which is a trend in this Stoke squad.

1. Liam Delap (€7m/£6.01m)

Delap is on loan from Manchester City, so unsurprisingly has a market value sitting top of this list.

The 19-year-old has scored only once in his 17 appearances in the Championship, yet his potential is clear from his Premier League 2 form at City, where he struck 32 goals in only 30 games between 2020 and 2022.

That’s driven his market value to €7m.

Quiz: 10 of these 25 Stoke City facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 24 Stoke were founded in 1863 Fact Fake