Harry Souttar – How is he getting on away from Stoke City? Update

After experiencing an extremely underwhelming 2018/19 campaign which resulted in them finishing in 16th place in the Championship, then-manager Nathan Jones opted to overhaul his squad during the previous summer transfer window.

As well as signing a host of players, the 46-year-old also allowed a number of individuals to leave the Potters.

One of the players who made a temporary exit from Stoke was Harry Souttar who opted to rejoin Fleetwood Town on a season-long loan deal following a successful stint at the club last season.

Given that the defender has only featured on two occasions for the Potters’ senior side since his switch from Dundee United in 2016, he would have been hoping that a move to the Trawlermen would give him the chance to play regular first-team football.

Following an impressive display on the opening day of the 2019/20 campaign against Peterborough United, Souttar has taken his game to new heights in recent months.

A mainstay in the heart of the Trawlermen’s defence, the 21-year-old has helped the club climb up to sixth in the League One standings by making 32 appearances in League One.

As well illustrating that he is more than capable of reading the game in a defensive sense, Souttar has also demonstrated that he can offer a threat going forward by producing three direct goal contributions in the third-tier.

As a result of the consistency that he has shown for Joey Barton’s side, the defender earned a call-up to Australia’s national side earlier this season.

Providing that he is able to deliver the goods in the third-tier between now and the end of the season, Souttar could potentially inspire the Trawlermen to an unlikely promotion.

Unbeaten in their last 10 league games, Fleetwood will be confident in their ability to secure a positive result in their clash with arch-rivals Blackpool on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Souttar’s parent-club Stoke will be aiming to get back to winning ways in the Championship when they face Hull City at the bet365 Stadium this weekend.