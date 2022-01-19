Harry Souttar delivers message after teammate’s Stoke City exit confirmed

Harry Souttar has wished teammate Danny Batth a fond farewell message in wake of the defender’s move away from the club.

Souttar posted a picture of Batth on his Instagram story, originally posted by the club, with a message of endearment for his fellow centre back.

“Top man top player you’ll be missed @dannybatth,” wrote Souttar, as seen in the image below taken from Instagram.

Batth has appeared 11 times in the Championship this season, but has made the switch to League One side Sunderland.

Batth’s move has come on a free transfer for Sunderland, with his three and a half year stint with Stoke now coming to an end.

The 31-year-old’s final game for the club came against Preston North End as the Potters fell to a 2-1 defeat at home on January 3.

Batth has left a Stoke City side who are eighth in the Championship. Michael O’Neill’s team won their most recent game, ending a three match winless run.

That victory came against Hull City, courtesy of goals from Jacob Brown and Tom Ince who secured a 2-0 win for the side.

Meanwhile, Sunderland are in third place in League One and fighting for an automatic promotion place.

The Black Cats themselves are in the middle of their own three game winless run, with two draws in that period. Their last win came against Sheffield Wednesday on December 30, in which they routed the Owls 5-0.

Sunderland’s next game comes against Portsmouth on January 22.

The Verdict

It has become common in the modern game for players to publicly wave goodbye to teammates leaving the club. The advent of social media has made this a part of the game now.

It is good to see the players spread nice messages of encouragement to each other. While they could end up opposition on the pitch someday, they still maintain that respect and friendship despite one of them moving on.

This will be a fresh start for Batth, who had fallen out of favour at Stoke. He will likely go straight into Sunderland’s starting team, which is a much better place for him to be even if it has meant taking a step down the pyramid.