Harry Smith starts: How we expect Leyton Orient to line up against Oldham on Tuesday night

Leyton Orient made it three wins on the bounce on Saturday as they beat Barrow 2-0 at the Breyer Group Stadium.

The turnaround under Richie Wellens has been hugely impressive, with the O’s unbeaten in the five games since the 42-year-old coach took charge earlier this month.

The victory against Rochdale on the 19th of March was the club’s first win in 102 days but with fixtures coming thick and fast in League Two, Tuesday evening will give them a chance to claim a fourth in a row.

Wellens’ side travel up to Boundary Park to take on relegation-threatened Oldham Athletic, who have lost six on the bounce but remain just three points away from safety.

With the Latics battling for their EFL livelihood, they are likely to prove a tougher opponent than the form table suggests and with that in mind, we’ve highlighted the starting XI we expect to see named on Tuesday…

Speaking after Saturday’s victory against Barrow, Wellens hinted that changes would be made for the trip up to face Oldham but it would be a surprise to see goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux drop out of the side.

We may see a switch in the back four, however, with Exeter City loanee George Ray replacing Adam Thompson at right-back.

Darren Pratley and Hector Kyprianou have helped the O’s control games from central midfield over the past week or so but they may be joined by Ethan Coleman as Wellens looks to add some fresh legs in the centre of the park.

Ruel Sotiriou has been in outstanding form of late – scoring six times and adding an assist in his last seven games – but he is still just 20 and with the club’s League Two survival all but confirmed, it would make sense to give him a rest for the trip to Boundary Park.

Likewise, Paul Smyth is a player that needs to be managed carefully to ensure he can continue to produce the sort of magic he has in Orient’s last two home games and he may drop out of the side to allow Otis Khan to start.

A lot is asked of Aaron Drinan as the spearhead of Wellens’ forward line and he too could be given a break for the game against the Latics with Harry Smith taking his place.

Smith is the east London club’s joint-top goalscorer this season – with 12 – but has fallen down the pecking order since the arrival of the new manager and will be determined to prove a point should he get the start against Oldham.