League One side Portsmouth have had many managers throughout the years, but it cannot be forgotten that Harry Redknapp once was in charge at Fratton Park.

Redknapp may be considered one of Portsmouth’s most successful managers in recent history.

He was appointed as the club’s manager in March 2002, as the side were sitting at the bottom end of the Championship. He made significant changes at the club that summer and guided Pompey to promotion to the Premier League in the 2002/03 season.

After a brief stint at Southampton, Redknapp returned and led Portsmouth to the FA Cup in 2008, becoming the last English manager to win the competition.

So, with Redknapp being fondly remembered at Pompey, here at Football League World, we have decided to take a look at his first five signings at the club and see where they are now…

Eddie Howe

Eddie Howe will be known by most football fans as a manager now, as his football career probably didn’t live up to what his managerial career has so far.

Howe was Redknapp’s first signing at Portsmouth, but it never turned out to be a good purchase as he was hampered by a knee injury that meant he only played two games in two years.

As mentioned, Howe is now a football manager, and after being successful at AFC Bournemouth, Howe is now in charge of Newcastle United, where he guided them to a fourth-place finish in the Premier League last season.

Scott Wilson

Scott Wilson also arrived at Portsmouth not long after Redknapp did, as he was brought in on loan for the remainder of the 2001/02 season.

Wilson was hoping to win a permanent contract at Portsmouth but only made five appearances during his time there. He therefore returned to his parent club, Rangers, at the end of the loan.

Wilson retired from football in 2010 after joining Australian side North Queensland Fury for the 2009/10 season, and ever since he has been enjoying his retirement.

Mark Summerbell

Mark Summerbell was another player that Redknapp managed to get through the door before the end of the 2001/02 season.

Summerbell was brought in to help strengthen Portsmouth’s midfield. He joined on loan from Middlesbrough for that season, and he helped Pompey survive by making five appearances.

After leaving Portsmouth, Summerbell went on to play for Carlisle United and a few non-league teams in 2004, not long after he retired from football. Summerbell hasn’t got back into football since, and now he is enjoying his retirement from the game.

Matthew Taylor

Moving into the summer transfer window of 2002, Portsmouth brought in midfielder Matty Taylor for £750,000.

Taylor was a player who could play in multiple positions and excelled as a wing-back as the club won promotion that season. Taylor made over 200 appearances for the South Coast side and also scored one of the most memorable goals in Premier League history in 2005 against Sunderland.

Taylor retired from the game and has since moved into management, where he had a spell in charge of League Two side Walsall before being appointed Shrewsbury Town manager.

He has been given the task of keeping the club in League One and building on the success of Steve Cotterill.

Vincent Pericard

Vincent Pericard was brought in by Redknapp on a season-long loan, but the deal was made permanent the following summer.

Pericard played an important role in the club’s promotion season, scoring nine times. But after the club’s promotion to the top flight, Pericard only appeared 13 more times for the club before leaving in 2006.

Pericard went on to play for a few more English clubs in his career before retiring in 2012. He has since set up his own company to help foreign players adapt to a new climate and prevent them from suffering stress, loneliness, and depression.