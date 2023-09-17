Highlights Harry Redknapp's tenure as manager of Birmingham City was marked by disappointment and underwhelming results, with hopes of a Premier League return fading quickly.

Despite a busy summer transfer window and new signings, Redknapp's time was cut short after a string of defeats and a bleak league position.

Some of Redknapp's signings, such as Craig Gardner and Marc Roberts, made a significant impact and remain with the club, while others, like David Stockdale and Isaac Vassell, have moved on to different teams or currently remain as free agents.

Harry Redknapp brought in several new faces ahead of the 2017/18 season at Birmingham City, only to depart weeks later.

Birmingham's campaign proved to be another underwhelming season of mediocrity with ambitions of a Premier League return a distant memory.

Appointed back in April 2017, Redknapp's first match was far from what he would have hoped for - a 1-0 defeat at Villa Park providing a disappointing start to his latest stint in management.

With just two games of the season left to play, he picked up back-to-back victories against Huddersfield Town and Burnley - their first victories since February, to avoid the drop, along with hopes of instilling a new lease of life for the forthcoming season.

A busy summer window which saw nine new faces come through the door, Redknapp's time to become acquainted with his new recruits and put his pre-season preparations to the test were cut short after he was relieved from his position in September.

After five straight league defeats and just four points from their opening eight fixtures, the reality for Blues proved to be rather bleak as they sat in the bottom three.

Going on to record a 19th-place finish that season, several of the former Tottenham boss' signings came good, however, as we take a look at his first five signings while at the helm.

Craig Gardner

Gardner returned to Birmingham City on an initial loan in January 2017 from neighbours West Bromwich Albion before completing the permanent deal the following summer.

The Solihull-born midfielder recorded more than 40 appearances in his previous spell at the club in 2010 while recording another 20 Championship appearances the season prior.

The boyhood supporter went on to make play 47 times in the second tier before moving into the coaching world at St. Andrew's, prior to his current role as technical director of Birmingham City.

David Stockdale

Stockdale arrived on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Competing for Tomasz Kuszczak, the former Fulham and Darlington shot-stopper came out on top in the battle for the no.1 spot, playing 36 Championship matches while retaining six clean sheets.

Despite signing a three-year deal, the keeper spent the following seasons out on loan with Southend United, Coventry City and Wycombe Wanderers before joining the latter permanently in 2020.

The 37-year-old went on to play for Stevenage and Sheffield Wednesday in subsequent moves and currently plies his trade for National League side York City.

Marc Roberts

The Barnsley captain, who played more than 70 times for the Tykes, brought much-needed experience to the Blues backline, playing 30 times in the Championship during his first season in the club.

While the second season proved more difficult, over time the former Halifax man established himself as a mainstay in the defence across a long list of managers, playing more than 170 times in the Championship prior to this season.

The 33-year-old remains at the club and faces stiff competition for minutes with the likes of Dion Sanderson, Emmanuel Aiwu and Kevin Long gunning for the starting positions.

Cheikh N'Doye

The Sengalese midfielder arrived from Ligue 1 side Angers and brought extra depth and height to the Blues midfield.

The then 31-year-old played 37 Championship matches in his debut campaign in England before moving back to Angers on loan the following season.

A short but sweet stint in the Second City, N'Doye still plays in France with third tier Red Star from 2020.

Isaac Vassell

After working his way back up the footballing pyramid with Truro City and Luton Town, Vassell made the step-up from League Two to the Championship.

A significant increase in quality proved a challenge for the forward and failed to cement himself as a regular during his time at St. Andrew's, playing 23 Championship matches and scoring once across his two seasons at the club.

The 29-year-old went on to make sporadic appearances for Cardiff City before his deal came to an end in 2022 and has been a free agent ever since.