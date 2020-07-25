Harry Redknapp urges Birmingham City to consider 45-y/o for key role

Former Birmingham City boss Harry Redknapp believes the club should consider appointing Robbie Fowler as they search for Pep Clotet’s successor.

It was revealed shortly after the restart that the Spaniard would be stepping down at the end of the season but that was brought forward as Blues’ form faltered badly in recent weeks.

With the side just about surviving, it was another disappointing season for Birmingham and the immediate objective for the hierarchy is to appoint a new Head Coach.

And, speaking to Chris Skudder about Blues’ situation, Redknapp explained why Fowler could be the man to re-energise the club.

“I love Robbie, he’s a great lad and has worked hard to get his coaching badges and whatever else. He’s got a bit of experience from Australia, so why not?

“He’s a young man, a young manager, plenty of enthusiasm – why not give someone like that an opportunity? He knows what he’s about, he’s played at the top level, he knows the game, he’d have his ideas. He’s probably desperate just for a chance to get a job like this, he’d probably walk to Birmingham if he got the opportunity, I’m sure.”

As touched upon by Redknapp, Fowler has experience as a boss, having enjoyed a successful stint with Brisbane Roar before he left due to issues that arose following the lockdown.



The verdict

I’m not sure Blues fans will be too interested in what Redknapp has to say after his time in charge with the club but you can understand his point here.

As he says, Fowler would love the job and he would bring an energy, desire and fresh ideas that may have been lacking and even though it was only in Australia, his Brisbane Roar side did play with a clear philosophy and impressive style.

The obvious issue is his lack of experience in England and there should be plenty of interest in the post so it will be intriguing to see who is appointed.

