The race for automatic promotion in the Championship is getting more intense by the game, with four teams vying for two places at the top, which sees Leicester City in first ahead of the chasing pack of Ipswich Town, Leeds United, and Southampton.

The Championship automatic promotion race is to be one of the most intense and hotly contested in many years with the pace being set at an all-time high, as every side has an average of two points per game or higher at this stage.

It's an unprecedented scenario and leaves very little room for error at the moment. Leicester looked like they were running away with the title but are back in the mix following three consecutive defeats recently, including a 3-1 defeat at Elland Road.

Meanwhile, Southampton's dip in form saw them drop out of second over the last month, with Russell Martin's side losing three of their last five league games and relinquishing their grip on automatic promotion.

Championship automatic promotion race (As it stands March 7th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 36 41 81 2 Ipswich Town 36 26 78 3 Leeds United 36 38 76 4 Southampton 35 24 70

However, there are bound to be many more twists and turns before the end of the season, and the spot in second could easily change hands multiple times between the three clubs involved.

The question of who will secure the big prize and promotion to the top-flight will likely be asked many times between now and the end of the season, and various pundits have already begun to have their say.

Harry Redknapp's Championship promotion verdict

Harry Redknapp is no stranger to promotion from the Championship, having hd successes with Portsmouth and QPR from the second tier. The 77-year-old also managed Southampton from December 2004 until December 2005.

Speaking via BetVictor, Redknapp gave his verdict on the race for promotion. He said: “Russell Martin has done a great job at Southampton this season since he came in last summer.

“He’s got them playing some good football and they play really well. They’ve got a good squad there, a fantastic group of players, but I just think they’ll end up finishing third in the Championship this season, unfortunately.

“I thought Southampton would have pipped their rivals to second spot in the Championship this season up until their recent results. Losing those two games at home a few weeks ago to Hull City and Millwall were absolute shocks in all honesty.

“No disrespect to Millwall but up until recently they couldn’t win a game. They change their manager, Neil Harris comes in, and in his first game they go to Southampton and win – and a few days before that Southampton get beaten by Hull at home too.

“When you look at those games, really there’s six points there that Southampton have missed out on which could prove costly.

“Ipswich have had a miracle, they’ve done fantastic. They’re a great club and the manager Kieran McKenna has done amazing, but I do still think they’ll just miss out alongside Southampton. I think Leeds will go up with Leicester automatically.

“For Leeds, the atmosphere at Elland Road and the passion from their supporters is incredible. You saw them recently when they beat Leicester, that crowd are worth a goal headstart to any team. Leeds got murdered in that game by Leicester, but the crowd lifted them.

“Leicester completely outplayed them and could have been three up, but Leeds kept going as that crowd demand it and in the end that passion pushes the players on and they end up nicking the game. An amazing result. So I do think Leeds will go up this year with Leicester, ahead of Southampton.”

The race for promotion

Given how tight it is at the top, it's impossible to rule Ipswich out, and the chances are that it will go right down to the wire in the second tier, all the way up until the final game for some of the sides involved.

Leeds' momentum by being unbeaten in 2024 in the league so far is also hard to ignore, though. It has come at just the right time for Daniel Farke.

The opposite is true of Southampton, who may now have too much ground to make up in order to overtake two of the sides above them, and third is arguably the best they will now manage, given the standard of teams above them in picking up regular points.