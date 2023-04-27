It says a lot about the job that Vincent Kompany has done at Burnley this season that the Belgian has been linked with other jobs already.

Not just your average, mid-table Premier League jobs, either, but top ones.

In recent weeks, for example, the 36-year-old's name has been mentioned alongside the current vacancies at both Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

What has Harry Redknapp said about Vincent Kompany?

Although Redknapp did not go into much detail on Kompany, the former Spurs boss did discuss the Burnley gaffer when recently appearing on the Beyond The Pitch podcast.

Indeed, Redknapp claimed that appointing the Belgian would be interesting, and that he looks like could be a great manager.

“Listen, I don’t know," Redknapp said on Beyond The Pitch when asked who he would like to see become the next Spurs boss.

"They’re talking about Vincent Kompany being of interest.

"That would be interesting.

"He’s a great guy, he looks like a fantastic young man, a top player who looks like he could be a great manager,”

Vincent Kompany to Spurs news - what has been reported?

Interestingly, news first broke regarding Spurs interest in Kompany midway through March.

Indeed, Alan Brazil, live on talkSPORT, claimed that Spurs had approached the Burnley boss about taking over the club.

Brazil revealed live on the talkSPORT Breakfast Show (13/03), via HITC: “Here’s a little one for you."

“I can’t confirm if this is 100% or not. I was told that Vincent Kompany was approached by Spurs."

Since then, there have been multiple reports on the matter, but the latest concrete update appeared to come from the Daily Mail last weekend.

They claim that Kompany is indeed on the final shortlist, with some at the club feeling he could emulate what Mikel Arteta has done at Arsenal, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Would Vincent Kompany be a good appointment for Spurs?

Burnley supporters will not thank me at all for saying this, but I do believe Kompany has the potential to be a good appointment for a club like Spurs.

I think he has shown himself a capable manager in the Championship this campaign, and although the step up to Spurs from Burnley is a big one, I believe this can be offset by the fact Kompany played at the highest level.

With all due respect to Spurs, there is no pressure to win trophies at the club, meaning it could be a very nice stepping stone for Kompany if, indeed, he has his sights set on management at the very highest level.