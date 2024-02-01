Highlights Redknapp is confident that Southampton will win promotion to the Premier League this year and believes they can also win the Championship.

Redknapp warns Leicester City that their lead at the top of the table can quickly disappear, as Southampton is currently on an incredible winning streak.

Redknapp also mentions Leeds United as a strong contender who will be pushing for promotion and warns both Leicester and Southampton to watch out for them.

Harry Redknapp is confident that Southampton will go on to win promotion to the Premier League this campaign.

Furthermore, in a warning to Leicester City, Redknapp revealed that he does not believe that the Foxes are home and hosed in terms of winning the division just yet either.

Harry Redknapp makes confident Southampton prediction

Indeed, Redknapp not only believes that the Saints can go up, but that they can also go on to win the Championship table, warning Leicester that their commanding lead at the top of the table can evaporate very quickly in this division.

"Yeah I do, absolutely," Redknapp replied when asked if he thinks the club he managed between 2004 and 2005 will win promotion this year.

"Listen, I don’t think Leicester City are home and hosed in terms of winning the division. I know they’ve got a good lead, but Southampton are just relentless at the moment – they’re going win, win, win!

"It’s been an incredible run and that point gap between them and Leicester can evaporate very quickly. There’s still loads of games to play, so I wouldn’t write off Southampton winning the whole thing."

Redknapp isn't convinced it is just a two-horse race, though, warning that he expects Leeds United to be very strong towards the end of the campaign.

“Leeds are a danger too – they’re very strong and the support they’ve got at Elland Road is up there with the best," Redknapp added.

"They’ll definitely be pushing all the way too, so Leicester and Southampton may need to look over their shoulders towards the end of the season.”

Championship table

A quick look at the Championship table at present reveals the huge lead which Redknapp warned can be evaporated quickly.

As you can see above, Leicester currently top the division, holding a ten point advantage over Ipswich Town, whom Redknapp interestingly does not mention.

Of course, in third are Southampton, who are just one point behind Ipswich, and both the Saints and the Tractor Boys have a game in hand over Leicester above and Leeds in fourth.

If Southampton were to win that match, they would be just eight points behind Leicester, but also four points clear of Leeds in fourth.

Promotion rivals facing each other

With things so tight in the division, other than Leicester at the top, fixtures between the sides themselves could be crucial in determining the top four spots this season, and particularly who finishes in second place.

With that in mind, below, we've picked out some exciting fixtures to watch out for between now and the end of the campaign.

​​

Leeds United v Leicester City (23/02)

Leicester City v Southampton (16/03)

Ipswich Town v Southampton (01/04)

Leeds United v Southampton (04/05)

The final day clash between Leeds and Southampton at Elland Road looks particularly mouthwatering if things at the top of the Championship remain tight.