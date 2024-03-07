It is set to be an exciting end of the season for Portsmouth as John Mousinho hopes to deliver promotion during the run-in of the League One season.

For a club of Pompey's size, they ideally need to be in the top two tiers of English football, but since their promotion from League Two in 2017, they have struggled to get themselves back into the Championship.

They have come closer to a second tier return on a few occasions in recent years, but they have drifted away from the promotion mix in the last couple of seasons and will have been hoping that the appointment of Mousinho could be a turning point for them.

His side ended the campaign last season in eighth but the Portsmouth boss helped to display signs of progressing the club since his appointment midway through that season. That has continued this season, with Portsmouth currently sitting top of the third tier, having only lost four games all season in the process.

This is their seventh consecutive season in the third tier and Fratton Park hasn't seen Championship football since 2012, but it looks likely that 2024 can be their year to return to English football's second tier.

League One automatic promotion race (As it stands March 7th) Team P GD Pts 1 Portsmouth 36 29 76 2 Bolton Wanderers 36 24 70 3 Derby County 36 30 69 4 Barnsley 35 25 67 5 Peterborough United 35 25 65

Harry Redknapp's verdict on John Mousinho

One manager who has tasted success with Portsmouth previously is Harry Redknapp, who had two separate spells with the club. In his first stint, he managed to gain promotion to the Premier League for the first time in the club's history, winning the league in 2003.

He would then leave for bitter rivals Southampton for a year, before returning to bring further success in the form of a famous FA Cup triumph in 2008. Redknapp took charge of the club 244 times and is one of their most successful managers ever.

Redknapp has been impressed with Mousinho's work this season and gave the current Pompey boss some advice. Speaking via BetVictor, he said: “John Mousinho is doing a great job at Portsmouth.

“He could be earmarked for a job elsewhere, even if he does get the club promoted.

“But he’s at a really good club at Portsmouth – he’ll be ok there if he sticks with them.

“As long as he doesn’t go to Southampton he’ll be ok! Nobody would be that stupid to move from Portsmouth to Southampton would they – you’d have to be off your head! But he wouldn’t do that like me, I’m sure…”

Portsmouth struck gold with Mousinho

Mousinho may be one of the youngest and least experienced managers in the EFL, but Redknapp is right to point out that he could easily manage at a higher level if Portsmouth fail to gain promotion this season.

His leadership skills were never in question, with Mousinho captaining the likes of Burton Albion and Oxford United, but he has showed good tactical nouse and know-how as well, and it's almost certain that clubs at a higher level will be keeping tabs on his process.

His side have a tough run-in, but their results have been positive in most of their difficult games this season, and Portsmouth's return to the Championship is edging ever closer.