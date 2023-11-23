Harry Redknapp has done an awful lot in the world of football, including managing some big clubs in the English game.

The 76-year-old has somewhat faded away from the game though, with his last role being manager of Birmingham City in 2017, where he was sacked in September of that year.

He has since been King of the Jungle in I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here a year after that, but the appetite to return to football hasn't always been there - but Leeds United could have tempted him to make a comeback.

What has Harry Redknapp said about Leeds United managers job?

Redknapp was one of the managers linked with the United job when Jesse Marsch was given his marching orders in February of this year, with Andrea Radrizzani and co calling time on the American's stint in West Yorkshire.

The veteran did actually reveal at the time that he would be very keen on the job, despite having not been in a job for five-and-a-half years, but Leeds of course opted for Javi Gracia, the ex-Watford manager.

And then, when the Spaniard's time went awry, Sam Allardyce came in for the final batch of fixtures in a bid to try and keep the Whites in the Premier League, but it was to no avail as they dropped into the Championship anyway.

Things may have been different if it was Redknapp who was given the nod though, and he has opened up on that short period of time and revealed he would have not given the job a second thought if he was actually contacted.

"I would have walked there I'll be truthful - if someone had actually asked me," Redknapp told Ben Shepherd and Chris Kamara's Proper Football Podcast.

"I said my life's good, I'm happy, but if there was (an approach) I would take it.

"I wouldn't be able to say no if there was someone who came along and said 'Harry, would you be able to manage us?'

"I'm sure I would dive in head first like I've always done. Then think about it afterwards and realise I should never have done that.

"That never happened. I was never in the running for that job."

Would Leeds United have been better off with Harry Redknapp instead of Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce?

It's all well and good looking in hindsight and thinking that Redknapp could have been the answer, but considering he had been out of work for so long, there could have been a lot of rust in terms of his coaching and decisions regardless of his experience.

In fairness to Javi Gracia as well, he didn't have the worst start to life at Leeds with wins over Southampton, Wolves and Nottingham Forest, but it quickly went downhill and Allardyce could also not arrest the slide either.

Allardyce is in a similar mould to Redknapp's style of management, so it's unlikely that things would have been any different if Leeds took that chance on the latter, but we will just never know what may have happened.