Harry Redknapp defends transfer record at Portsmouth

Harry Redknapp has defended how much money he spent in building the Portsmouth squad with which he won the FA Cup in 2008.

After guiding the club to the Premier League in 2003, Redknapp left in November 2004 only to return just over a year later.

He then set about building a squad that would go on to lift the FA Cup and finish eighth in the Premier League.

However, Redknapp left the club the following season and the financial problems that came soon after led to the club falling out of the Premier League and all the way down to League Two.

“People say all that money, but if you go back and look through it, Lassana Diarra came for £4.5m, we sold him for £20m to Real Madrid, Sylvain Distin came on a free from Man City, we sold him for £6m to Everton,” Redknapp told Sky Sports.

“Sol Campbell took a quarter of the wages he was on at Arsenal, he’d fallen out of love with football, didn’t want to play anymore, I had to convince him to play football again.

“We signed David James for £1m, suddenly we signed the best goalkeeper in England in my opinion. I don’t know what goes on behind the scenes, the club was run by Mr Gaydamak, what he did with the money, it wasn’t my business.”

Redknapp went on to manage Tottenham Hotspur, Queens Park Rangers, Jordan and Birmingham City after leaving the South coast club.

The verdict

While Redknapp’s reign was followed by serious financial problems for the club, there were a lot of external factors that played a role.

Whether Redknapp fully understood the extent to which the club were trouble remains unknown and he is correct in arguing that he drove profits from player sales.

However, the fact that Portsmouth fell all the way down to League Two shortly after his spell at the club means he will likely receive some blame from supporters.