Harry Pickering reacts to breakthrough moment for Blackburn Rovers

It was a frustrating Saturday afternoon for Blackburn Rovers who surrendered a two goal lead at home to Luton Town to draw the game 2-2 at Ewood Park.

On a more positive note, left back Harry Pickering burst through to double Rovers’ lead in the 31st minute, opening his account for the club. The 22-year-old spoke to the club’s media team after the game.

He said: “I can’t really remember any of it really, because I didn’t know what to do when the ball hit the back of the net, I didn’t know where to run, you could see on the video I was just frozen for a bit.

“Obviously it’s a great feeling, when it went in I was buzzing.”

Luton’s 73rd and 97th minute strikes snatched a point at the death, leaving the draw to feel a bit more like a loss for the Blackburn players but Pickering will be taking the positives out of the performance.

Rovers are still just three points off of the play-off places, which would have been one if they had held on, and have put together an impressive opening six matches despite losing last season’s club top scorer Adam Armstrong towards the end of the transfer window.

The Verdict

Tony Mowbray’s men can put Saturday’s disappointment behind them when they host Hull City on Tuesday evening, Grant McCann’s Tigers are winless since the opening day and therefore provide an excellent opportunity for Rovers to get back to winning ways.

Pickering is one of the most exciting talents in the Championship having honed his ability so well at Crewe Alexandra in the last few seasons. The 22-year-old poses a great attacking threat from left back and could prove to be an excellent piece of business for Blackburn in the coming campaigns.

There is a lot of promise at Blackburn at the moment with a precocious group of young players making their mark on the Championship, watch this space.