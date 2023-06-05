Blackburn Rovers left-back Harry Pickering will be desperate to see his side climb into the promotion mix next season following two years of disappointment.

Perhaps disappointment is the wrong word considering they have done very well within a limited budget, both under former boss Tony Mowbray and current manager Jon Dahl Tomasson who was able to build on the former's excellent work.

Missing out on the play-offs on both occasions though following poor ends to the 2021/22 and 2022/23 campaigns, they will need to find a way of putting that right without Ben Brereton Diaz, who has been a crucial player for the Lancashire outfit but will leave the club on the expiration of his contract.

Pickering is one man who will be hoping to contribute in the final third with goals and assists to fill the void that the Chilean will create with his departure - and the defender's goal against Sheffield United shows he can make a real impact going forward.

But it's unclear how much longer he will spend at Ewood Park. His contract situation may dictate whether he will stay at the club or not and with this in mind, we have taken a closer look at it below.

How long does Harry Pickering have left on his contract?

Signing a four-and-a-half year deal at Ewood Park following his move from Crewe Alexandra in the winter of 2021, Pickering's contract doesn't expire until 2025.

With two years remaining on his deal, there isn't a need to get him tied down to a new deal at this stage, but it has been reported by Alan Nixon that Rovers are keen to tie him down to an extension.

With the club reportedly looking to strengthen other areas of their squad, they are keen to retain stability in their left-back department by extending the 24-year-old's stay.

How much is Harry Pickering worth?

Transfermarkt believes Pickering's estimated value is around €4.8m - and that doesn't come as a major shock because of a few key factors.

Firstly, he has played regularly for Rovers since he has been there, making 46 appearances in all competitions during the 2022/23 season.

Secondly, he is only 24 and his value will be high because he could easily be sold on for a decent profit by another club in the future.

He also has two years remaining on his contract too, so Blackburn are under no pressure to sell and that will maximise their power at the negotiating table.

What is Harry Pickering earning at Blackburn?

The left-back earns an estimated £9,615 per week, according to Capology. And that isn't a shabby salary considering he signed for the club when he was 22.

He is reportedly the eighth-highest earner at Ewood Park, although he will become the sixth-highest earner very shortly with Daniel Ayala and Bradley Dack both leaving the Lancashire side.

And it wouldn't be a surprise to see him climb higher up that leader board if he signs a new deal, with the 24-year-old potentially wanting a better contract if he's to extend his stay.