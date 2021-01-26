Harry Pickering and Sheffield Wednesday: What do we know so far? Is a move likely to happen this month?

Sheffield Wednesday are said to have made a bid to sign Crewe Alexandra left back Harry Pickering, with Yorkshire Live reporting that an offer is on the table for the 22-year-old full back.

Having clocked up just north of 140 appearances for the Railwaymen, the defender is seen as one of the brightest young prospects in the Football League at present.

Here, we take a look at the latest on Wednesday’s pursuit of the player as the window begins to tick down rapidly towards deadline day.

What do we know so far?

As mentioned earlier in the article, we know that the Owls have submitted a bid for the player, however it is yet unclear as to whether that bid has been accepted or rejected by the League One side at present.

Pickering is also of interest to Blackburn Rovers, meaning that Wednesday would seemingly face stiff competition for the player if another bid was forthcoming from Ewood Park, with the defender said to be very keen on a move to Lancashire.

It has also been reported in the past that Stoke City also have one eye on the situation, although it must be noted that Rovers are the only side to have made an official bid that has been received by Crewe so far.

The third tier club are also said to be holding out for a minimum figure of £600,000 for Pickering’s services.

Is a move likely to happen this month?

Given that Alexandra have already sold another of their best youth products in Perry Ng to Cardiff City this month, it would appear likely that they would want to keep Pickering until the end of the season as opposed to selling to Wednesday in January.

However given that they have seemingly named their price to potential suitors, it would appear that they are open to coming to the negotiating table if the right fee is offered.

After all, David Artell has already admitted that there is the possibility that Pickering may not be a Crewe player by the end of the transfer window – meaning that only time will tell in the next few days if he stays or not.