Leyton Orient lost 2-0 to Gillingham last night but still secured promotion to League One as other results across League Two went in their favour.

Richie Wellens' side sit top of the League Two table with a 12 point lead over Stockport County and Carlisle United in fourth and fifth respectively - that pair have only nine points left to play for and cannot catch the league leaders in what remains of the season.

Leyton Orient seal promotion

Goals from Alex MacDonald and Cheye Alexander secured Gillingham a 2-0 win over Orient last night, with Wellens also losing Omar Beckles to a 14th minute red card.

However, the result did not matter as Orient clinched a League One return thanks to results elsewhere on Tuesday night.

Stockport and Carlisle cancelled each other out with a 2-2 draw, as Connor Lemonheigh-Evans' 86th minute equaliser for Stockport confirmed Orient's place back in League One.

Reaction to Leyton Orient's promotion

Naturally there's been plenty of positive messages heading the way of Wellens and his side, as well as the wider club.

Two jumped off the page over on Instagram, with England's captain and record goalscorer, Harry Kane, congratulating the O's alongside former Chelsea and England centre-back, John Terry.

Kane and Terry's Leyton Orient connections

Kane might be England's record goalscorer and hunting Alan Shearer's Premier League goal record, yet it all began for the 29-year-old out on loan with Leyton Orient in 2011. He struck five goals in 18 appearances during a six-month agreement.

Since then, Kane has sponsored Orient's shirt with his "charitable causes close to his heart", it's the third consecutive season the England captain has agreed to sponsor the League Two club.

Terry, meanwhile, has family connections at Orient, with the current Leicester City assistant's brother, Paul Terry, Wellens' assistant.

What's next for Leyton Orient?

Orient are back in League Two action on Saturday at Brisbane Road, hosting Crewe Alexandra.

The next step for Wellens and his side will be clinching the League Two title. They currently have a seven-point lead over Northampton Town and eight-point advantage over Stevenage.

Northampton have three games remaining and Stevenage have four left to play. Orient need no more than five points from those four games to win the title.

Beyond Crewe, they face a trip to Mansfield Town and also host Stockport, before concluding their season with a game against Bradford City at Valley Parade on the final day.