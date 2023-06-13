Millwall announced the signing of Kevin Nisbet from Hibernian over the weekend, in a deal that could be worth £2m.

Kevin Nisbet joins Millwall

The Lions made a move to bring Nisbet in during the January transfer window, but they failed to convince the forward to join. However, Gary Rowett remained keen on the Scotsman, and he has now agreed to move to The Den on a three-year contract.

His arrival is a big move for the Londoners, as he could command a club-record fee if the clauses in the deal are met in the future.

Nisbet arrives with a good reputation north of the border, which includes scoring 12 goals in 19 appearances for Hibs this season. And, the Millwall social media team gave their support an idea of what’s in store for them as they shared clips of some of Nisbet’s goals for the Edinburgh outfit.

It’s fair to say that many connected to Millwall are excited to see if the 26-year-old can replicate that in the Championship, as they talked up the player, and his potential partnership with Tom Bradshaw…