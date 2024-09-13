Tottenham Hotspur have registered an interest in Leeds United youngster Harry Gray, with the Premier League club hoping to re-unite the 15-year-old with his brother.

Archie Gray was signed by the north London club in July for a fee of around £40 million, and has made his first two appearances in the league for Spurs already.

After the success of Archie in the Championship last season, Ange Postecoglou's team are already looking at bringing his younger brother to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, according to TBR Football.

Harry is yet to make his debut for the first-team at Leeds, but is a highly promising player, and has already attracted the attention of several other Premier League clubs, such as Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle United.

At such a young age, he is a risk, but his stats at youth level prove his quality, and he does look to be one for the future.

Harry Gray has been extremely impressive for Leeds' U18s

The 15-year-old has been accelerated through the ranks at Elland Road, and made his debut for the U18s while he was still 14, scoring against Sunderland in a 4-3 loss last October.

His early form was incredibly impressive, scoring four goals in his first four matches in the U18 Premier League, failing to make the scoresheet just four times in 2023/24.

Gray finished the campaign with eight goals in 11 games, despite missing the majority of the season. His performances earned him his first call-up to England's U16s side, and he has made five appearances at that level.

He was given his non-competitive debut for the first team in pre-season, coming off the bench against Harrogate Town in a 3-0 win.

Gray is yet to get going for the U18s this season after suffering an injury in pre-season, and while initial fears were preparing for the worst, manager Daniel Farke provided this update in August: "With Harry he's got some back problems, due to his age and his growing, you have to be a bit careful. We had him there in Germany, still felt the pain, has felt it over the last weeks and there was an assessment and a little problem. Nothing major.

"He was devastated as a young lad in the first days but we gave him many hugs. First time involved at this young age you want to shine and be involved.

"We've managed his load carefully even before, we wanted to give him the first smell of first team football and you could see him adapt to this level, I think it was beneficial. The next couple of months we'll be careful and not take any risks. We have top medical staff around Thorp Arch and will continue to be involved in the youth teams."

The Gray family have been Leeds through and through

If Harry is to leave Leeds, it could bring to an end an association with the club that stretches back decades.

His brother, Archie, is not the only Gray to have donned the white of the Yorkshire-based club, with his father, Grandfather and Great Uncle playing for the club.

Andy Gray, Archie and Harry's Dad, made 35 appearances for Leeds across two spells between 1995-1997 and once again from 2012-2013.

His Grandad, Frank, also played for the club twice, firstly in 1971-1979, winning the First Division title in 1973/74, the FA Cup in 1971/72 and finished as runners-up in the European Cup in 1974/75. He returned to Elland Road in 1985 for a four-year spell, playing 284 times altogether.

Frank's brother Eddie, Harry's Great Uncle, is a Leeds legend. The Whites were the only club he played for, and he made 520 appearances between 1965-1984.