While we're only in the opening stages of the 2024/25 campaign, the Swansea City hierarchy will be fully aware that they have a number of key players out of contract next summer, and they have a lot of work to do if they're to avoid losing them on a free transfer next year.

As always, Swansea will undoubtedly release a couple of players next summer, whether that be players who refuse to sign a new deal as they look to move elsewhere, or whether the club decide they no longer want them, but Luke Williams will be doing all he can to keep some key players in SA1.

The Swans can't afford to lose assets on free transfers, as seen by them selling Nathan Wood to Southampton in the recent transfer window as he had just one year left on his contract, so the club's hierarchy will be looking to ensure certain players are tied down beyond the summer of 2025.

With that in mind, here are the eight Swansea City players who are to leave the club at the end of 2024/25 as it stands.

Harry Darling

Central defender Harry Darling signed a three-year deal with the Swans in the summer of 2022, meaning his contract is set to expire next summer.

The 25-year-old has become a key player in SA1, and he's someone that the club would certainly want to keep, so sorting his contract should be a matter of urgency for Williams and Co.

He was the subject of late interest from Bristol City in the transfer window, showing that Championship clubs are aware of his contract status and are looking to pounce.

Ben Cabango

The 24-year-old signed a four-year contract extension with the club back in March 2021, so he will see his deal expire at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Darling and Cabango are the club's first choice centre-back pairing and are both relatively young, so losing them on free transfers would be disastrous business for the club.

The nine-cap Welsh international would certainly be an attractive option on a free transfer for Championship clubs, so Swansea should be looking to extend the defender's contract.

Liam Cullen

Striker Liam Cullen has made a decent start to the 2024/25 season with Swansea but sees his deal expire next summer after the club triggered a 12-month extension clause at the end of last season.

As it stands, no long-term extension has been offered to the 25-year-old, and Championship clubs have been keeping tabs on him, with a number of undisclosed sides in the division monitoring the situation, according to Football Insider.

Cullen certainly wouldn't struggle to find another Championship club should he leave on a free transfer next summer, and losing a homegrown player who has been with the club since he was 8 would be a big blow to the club.

Kristian Pedersen

Danish international Kristian Pedersen signed a two-year deal with the club last summer but he's yet to make the desired impact in South Wales.

He was loaned to Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday for the second part of last season and he's struggled for minutes in the Championship this term with Swansea.

The 30-year-old is a decent player, but his place in Swansea's defensive pecking order, coupled with being one of the club's highest earners, according to Capology, means he'll likely leave the club on a free transfer next summer.

Joe Allen

Joe Allen signed a new one-year deal with the Swans earlier this year which will ensure he remains a Swansea player until the summer of 2025.

The former Liverpool man began his career at the club before spells at Anfield and at Stoke City, but returned to the club in 2022, although he has struggled to remain fit.

If Allen can remain fit, then there's no reason why he can't earn a new deal, and stringing a run of games together will be a priority for the 34-year-old this season.

Kyle Naughton

Former Tottenham man Kyle Naughton will break the ten-year mark as a Swansea player later this season and he signed a one-year deal at the club earlier this year to keep him in SA1 for the 24/25 season.

The 35-year-old is still a key player for Swansea and has signed one-year deals at the end of the last couple of seasons, so if he continues to perform well it wouldn't be a surprise to see him put pen to paper again.

Naughton may not start every game for Swansea but he's a very useful option as depth and can still perform well when called upon.

Nelson Abbey

Olympiacos centre-back Nelson Abbey signed a season-long loan deal with Swansea in the summer but with no option to buy, it's safe to assume he'll depart at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

The 21-year-old is seen as a bright prospect but it's fair to say his time in SA1 didn't get off to the brightest of starts with a shaky performance as Swansea were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Wycombe Wanderers.

However, there's plenty of time for the youngster to prove himself and he'll undoubtedly play an important role later in the season when their squad depth is tested.

Myles Peart-Harris

Brentford man Myles Peart-Harris signed for Swansea on a season-long loan and similarly to Abbey, there's no option to buy, so he will depart the club at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Myles Peart Harris' senior career pre-Swansea City - Transfermarkt Club Season P G A Brentford 2021- 8 0 0 Forest Green Rovers (Loan) 2022-23 47 6 4 Portsmouth (Loan) 2024 12 2 0

Peart-Harris made his debut from the bench in Swansea's 1-0 defeat to West Brom prior to the international break, and he'll be relishing the chance to play at Championship level for the first time in his career.

The 21-year-old's Brentford contract expires next summer so he'll be looking to impress in south Wales to earn a new deal with Thomas Frank's side.