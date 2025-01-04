It's been anything but a happy New Year for Swansea City supporters, who have had to endure a tough couple of days to begin 2025.

Swansea fell to an embarrassing 4-0 defeat to Portsmouth on New Year's Day, and manager Luke Williams has been linked with the vacant West Brom job, although talk of that seems to have cooled recently.

However, Williams had further bad news for the Jack Army after the defeat at Fratton Park, when he revealed that talks over a new deal for Harry Darling would be put on hold until the summer, meaning the 25-year-old could well depart on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Liam Cullen and Ben Cabango, who were also set to become free agents in the summer, have penned new deals with the Swans in recent weeks, giving supporters confidence that Darling would be next, but it appears that won't be the case, and it leaves the club in a perilous position with regard to his future.

Harry Darling situation leaves Swansea in a perilous position

Darling is one of Swansea's prized assets and is enjoying his best season at the club since joining from MK Dons in the summer of 2022, forming a formidable partnership at the back with Cabango.

The 25-year-old has been one of the first names on the teamsheet for Swansea, and unless he suffers an injury or is suspended, then he will likely start all 46 Championship games this season.

However, news of contract talks being put on hold until the summer leaves Swansea with a big decision to make this month because they can't afford to lose someone like Darling for free.

This is an all-too-familiar situation for Swansea, who lost key players Joel Latibeaudiere and Ryan Manning in similar circumstances on free transfers to Championship rivals in the summer of 2023 and a repeat with Darling would be heartbreaking for everyone at the club.

Harry Darling's senior career Club Seasons Cambridge United 2017-21 Bishop's Stortford (Loan) 2017 Hampton & Richmond Borough (Loan) 2017 Royston Town (Loan) 2017 East Thurrock United (Loan) 2018 MK Dons 2021-21 Swansea City 2022-

After Cullen and Cabango signed, it really looked like Darling would follow suit, so Williams' comments after the Portsmouth game were a surprise, and it leaves them in a difficult situation.

Swansea either sell Darling this month if an appropriate offer comes in, or they pray he puts pen-to-paper on a new deal between now and the summer, a scenario which feels unlikely given the fact it's still not signed now.

The Swans and their new owners are doing everything they can to keep key players at the club, and they can't offer money that's not there to keep them, but a resolution needs to be reached this month.

Darling is young, English, talented and could potentially play in the Premier League one day, so he's certainly not someone Swansea can lose for free in the summer.

Swansea City have been linked with a move for Wycombe Wanderers defender Joe Low this month, perhaps suggesting that he's a replacement for Darling.

Nelson Abbey has been recalled by parent club Olympiacos after just one appearance for the Swans, leaving them short of options in central defence with just Darling and Cabango as out-and-out centre-backs, and reinforcements will be needed regardless.

But Low is a player with a big future, and if Darling was planning on staying, then perhaps Swansea would sign an experienced player on a short-term deal as cover or sign someone on loan rather than bringing in the 22-year-old Welshman.

One thing is for certain, and that is Darling's contract talks being put on hold until the summer makes things difficult for Swansea this month, and gives Williams and the club's hierarchy a real headache.

Bristol City were reportedly keen on Darling towards the end of the summer transfer window, and you'd have thought that Championship clubs will be watching his situation with interest this month.

If Darling makes it clear he won't be signing a new deal and Swansea receive a respectable offer for him, their hand may be forced, and he could well depart, which would be a huge blow but perhaps necessary to recoup some sort of transfer fee.