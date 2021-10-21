Harry Cornick sets ambitious Luton Town target

Luton Town forward Harry Cornick has enjoyed an excellent start to the new season.

The 26-year-old, who netted just a single league goal last time out, already has six this season, adding a further three assists.

Luton currently sit in ninth place at the moment, with Cornick speaking to Luton Today about how reaching the Premier League is within the realms of possibility.

The Hatters are one of only a few Championship sides who have never played in the Premier League, although, they came agonisingly close to starring in the inaugural campaign in 1992/93.

Luton were relegated from England’s top-tier the season prior, with that being confirmed on the final day of the season.

Speaking to Luton Today about his Premier League ambitions and Luton’s start to the campaign, Cornick said: “Hopefully we’ll take Luton there (Premier League) this year, hopefully we’ll keep getting wins and who knows.

“We’ve got a great squad this year, if you see Barnsley last year, they can get to the play-offs and have a crack at it, so I don’t see why we can’t do that this year.”

The verdict

Luton are currently four games unbeaten in the Championship and will be hoping to extend that when strugglers Hull City visit Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

The performance levels have been high all season for The Hatters, although they had to dig deep against Derby County on Tuesday to earn a point.

The Championship is proving to be an extremely competitive division this season, and whilst they are in good form, it is certainly a difficult task.

This season for Luton is all about continuing their progression, and thus far, the signs are positive.

If Luton are in a position where they are challenging for the play-offs come April, then that will be a very successful season for Nathan Jones’ side.