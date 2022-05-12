Harry Cornick makes confident Luton Town play-off claim ahead of Huddersfield Town clash

Luton Town forward Harry Cornick believes his side should be considered up there with the favourites ahead of the Championship play-offs.

The Hatters finished the season sixth in the Championship, meaning they will face third-place finishers Huddersfield Town in the first leg of their play-off semi final on Friday night.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Cornick said that despite the Hatters being written off all season, he and his teammate’s do not consider themselves underdogs.

“We’ve been written off all season. When we came in, first game, people were saying ‘you’re the favourites to go down, or be right down there,’ so we’re used to that.” Cornick said, via Luton Today.

“We know that, but when we see the team around us, we know what we’ve got in the changing room and the staff, everyone works so hard.”

“We knew we had what it takes to do something special, we can use the underdog status, but we don’t think we’re underdogs.”

Cornick continued: “We think we should be right up there with the favourites, we think we’re a good side, we play good football, we’re dangerous.”

“If we can get the crowd going on Friday night, who knows what can happen?”

“And if we take that away to Huddersfield, who knows what can happen there?”

The first leg of Luton Town vs Huddersfield Town is set for a 7:45pm kick-off at Kenilworth Road on Friday night.

The Verdict

Absolutely nobody should be writing off Luton Town ahead of the play-offs.

Whilst they have over-achieved in getting to this stage, they are there on merit and there is nothing to say they cannot over-achieve further.

Huddersfield Town will no doubt be a tough test, with Luton having failed to beat them in either of their league meetings this campaign.

However, Luton have home advantage in the first leg, and a positive result at Kenilworth Road to take up to Yorkshire for the second leg could go along way to seeing the Hatters through to the final at Wembley.