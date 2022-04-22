Harry Cornick highlights reasons behind Luton Town’s success this season

Luton Town have been one of the surprise packages in the Championship this season and will fancy their chances of an unlikely promotion to the Premier League at this stage.

The Hatters picked up a huge six points over the bank holiday weekend and have put themselves in a great position to seal a spot in the top six in the coming weeks.

Nathan Jones has managed the club, and a lot of the players still in the squad, in League Two, League One, the Championship and could go on to do so in the Premier League if they can peak at the right time.

Luton take on Blackpool at Kenilworth Road on Saturday, knowing that a victory would be an enormous step towards finishing in the play-offs, despite having one of the smallest budgets in the division.

Harry Cornick pinpointed how the club have overperformed compared to their budget this season when he appeared on The Totally Football League Show.

He said: “I think it goes down to the group that we’ve got here, I think it’s a really down-to-earth group, I think everyone just fights for each other, everyone believes in each other and we’re working so hard to keep everyone else happy.

“A lot goes down to the recruitment team as well, to bring in players, who maybe weren’t on paper going to be one of the top players in the Championship, but look at Eli (Elijah Adebayo), Allan Campbell, players like that have been phenomenal for us to push on.”

Luton might not win promotion from the play-offs this season, but one thing you can guarantee is that the players will leave nothing on the pitch and they will be back even stronger next term.

The Verdict

Only die-hard Luton Town supporters will get at least 20/25 on this higher or lower quiz

1 of 25 Have Luton Town been promoted higher or lower than twice in the last 20 years? Higher Lower

Nathan Jones is a worthy candidate for Manager of the Season and has completely transformed the club in the last decade.

The Hatters are one of the best run clubs in the country and will continue to find these hidden gems for many years to come.

Harry Cornick is enjoying by far the best season of his career and could go on to make some decisive contributions in the Hatters’ promotion push.

It feels like the pressure is off Luton, and would be in the play-offs, given that they were not expected to be where they are, and the long term plan in place at the club, but what an opportunity this is to make the leap to the top-flight.