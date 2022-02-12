Harry Cornick identifies key factor in Luton Town’s play-off push

Luton Town are currently one point from the play-off positions and will be striving to cause somewhat of an upset by securing a top-six spot in what remains of this season.

The Hatters have picked up 20 points in their last nine games, making considerable progress in their pursuit of a play-off spot.

Nathan Jones’ side have averaged 1.73 PPG at Kenilworth Road this season and remain unbeaten at home against the division’s top 10.

Quiz: Did these 26 ex-Luton Town players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

1 of 26 Did Steve Howard score more or less than 20 goals during his time at Luton? More Less

Speaking to the BBC Football Daily podcast about Luton’s Bedfordshire home in the context of what remains this season, attacker Harry Cornick said: “No one wants to come to Kenilworth Road and no big team ever comes to Kenilworth Road and thinks ‘we will have an easy game,’ they know they’re there for a battle every time.

“It works for us and we love playing in front of our fans and the more we make Kenilworth Road a fortress this season, the better we will do.”

Luton currently sit eighth in the Championship table, just one point adrift of the play-off spots, ahead of their trip to St Andrew’s to face Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon.

The Hatters will then look to further enhance their impressive record at home the following Saturday, when another promotion hopeful in the form of West Brom makes the trip to Kenilworth Road.

The Verdict

Getting a result at Kenilworth Road is increasingly becoming a major plus for a Championship side, with only three clubs leaving Bedfordshire with all three points this season.

Luton are unbeaten at home in their last five league games, picking up 11 points in that time.

This form is made even more impressive when considering that the top three have visited during that time.

Cornick himself is now back from injury and could play a major part in what remains of Luton’s season.

The 26-year-old has eight goals to his name this season and has looked excellent next to Elijah Adebayo as a forward two.