Harry Cornick attributes goalscoring form at Luton Town to this change from last season

Luton Town forward Harry Cornick has attributed his hot spell in front of goal at the start of this season to the fans returning to stadia, during an interview with Luton Today.

The 26-year-old netted just one league goal last season and he had to wait until the 41st match for that goal to come, but he is now proving to be clinical in front of goal.

Cornick’s brace against Millwall at the weekend took him to six goals in 12 Championship outings thus far, with the forward benefitting from being forced to stay more central in attacking positions.

Speaking to Luton Today about why he believes he is in such good form in front of goal this time out, Cornick said: “I think the fans help massively. When it was a quiet stadium and I could just hear the gaffer screaming at me and everyone shouting go near post, go across goal, take it round him, I was thinking, I didn’t know what to do.

“Now when the fans are here, I’m just thinking nothing, just focus on what I need to do and put it in the back of the net.”

The verdict

Despite his struggles in front of goal last season, Cornick was still an influential player within his Luton side, with his direct running and subsequent pace being difficult to stop.

His confidence in front of goal was low, which sometimes resulted in him looking for an extra pass, instead of going for goal himself.

Working hard on his finishing during the summer, and getting his confidence back, the striker is proving to be one of the most in-form players in the division at present, scoring four times and assisting two in his last three games.

Competition levels have also increased at Kenilworth Road this season, with Jones assembling a strong squad with quality in-depth, meaning that players on the fringe are eagerly awaiting any slip-ups.